EDC Alumni celebrates entrepreneurship, unveils 20th year anniversary program

Alumni members of the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of the Pan-Atlantic University will converge on Lagos on November 20, 2022, to celebrate entrepreneurship and entrepreneurs within its alumni network.

The event to be hosted at Civic Center will bring together EDC Alumni, entrepreneurs across different industries, as well as stakeholders of EDC both in the public and private sectors, in a convivial atmosphere, to meet, discuss, learn, wine, and dine, as part of building collaboration and supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Under the theme: ‘Journeying together, collaborating to win’, the celebration will be an impetus to boosting SMEs who are the biggest employers of labour in Nigeria and are regarded as engines of the economy. The guest lecturer is the managing director of Unity Bank, Rotimi Bankole.

EDC Alumni Director, Nnenna Ugwu, speaking on the occasion said; “We are excited about this year’s Alumni Dinner and Award Ceremony especially as it coincides with our unveiling of EDC’s 20th anniversary. Over the years, we have been committed to building a network of entrepreneurial leaders through continuous learning, process improvement, and business integrity. Today we are proud of our story, which is evident through our thriving network of alumni and we use the Dinner and Award ceremony to celebrate them.”

Also speaking, the former President EDC Alumni, Abiodun Afolabi, said the Alumni Dinner will feature a reunion of different sections of the alumni body converging on different programs offered by the Centre over twenty years. The high point of the event would feature an unveiling of “EDC at twenty”, which would usher in year-long celebrations for 2023 and onwards.

According to Omopeju Afanu, a member of the organising committee “EDC members are doing exceptionally well in different spaces including tech, agro, healthcare among others. We are showcasing those that have passed through EDC to serve as inspiration to those that are coming up.

“We will have more of interaction and networking to build robust community of alumni that have shared valued so that members can leverage on the strength of the community to access more resources and opportunities and spread network and bring more alumni into the fold as we have over 5000 alumni members”.

There would also be special performances and entertainment, a class-of-the-year award, and an enterprise award presentation recognizing the top three undergraduate innovations from the Entrepreneurship course at the Pan-Atlantic University.

This year, the alumni dinner is designed as part of the celebration for Global Entrepreneurship Week, an annual global event especially dedicated to the celebration of entrepreneurship, innovation and job creation, hosted in Nigeria by the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of the Pan-Atlantic University.