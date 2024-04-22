News Central TV, U.S. Consulate explore partnership for accurate, impactful journalism

In a dynamic move to bolster U.S.-Nigeria relations, Julie McKay, the Public Affairs Officer from the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Lagos, made a strategic visit to News Central TV recently, according to a statement . This significant outreach is part of a broader effort by the U.S. Consulate to strengthen ties with key Nigerian media outlets and institutions.

Since her arrival in Nigeria in September 2022, McKay has been at the forefront of enhancing U.S. diplomatic engagement in the region. Her tenure in Abuja and Lagos has been marked by pivotal roles, including leading the Public Diplomacy Section to new heights.

Accompanied by Muhammad Abba, the Nigerian Representative of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, the visit spotlighted potential partnerships with the Voice of America’s multi-media network, promising expansive benefits for News Central. Abba’s presentation detailed innovative programs that could greatly enrich the station’s offerings.

Expressing enthusiasm over News Central’s commitment to accurate and robust reporting, McKay highlighted the station’s pivotal role in portraying authentic African narratives. “Africa has shaped the past, its shaping the present and it will actually shape the future. Nigeria as the biggest democracy and economy is a natural partner for the United States” she said.

News Central TV’s Managing Director, Kayode Akintemi added: “We’re thrilled by the U.S. Consulate’s recognition of our work. This renewed collaboration will empower us to raise the bar for local journalism, reinforcing our shared commitment to accurate, cutting-edge reporting—a cornerstone of our mission to serve Nigeria and Africa.”

The delegation also toured the station’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the bustling NewsRoom and the high-tech Live Studio, gaining insights into the innovative methods and unique style that set the station apart in the landscape of global journalism.

The visit culminated in fruitful discussions on diplomatic ties, political reporting, and journalistic ethics, setting the stage for future initiatives aimed at advancing press freedom and professional integrity.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the ongoing commitment of the U.S. Consulate to support and partner with Nigerian media, fostering a more informed and free press throughout Africa.