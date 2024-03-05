Nestlé donates water, sanitation facilities to community schools in Ogun state

Nestlé Nigeria recently donated water and sanitation facilities to support learners and educators at LG Primary School, Adie Owe, Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government of Ogun State.

The facilities will serve over 500 individuals including educators, learners in the school and several families within the community under the Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK), a school-based nutrition and health education program built on four pillars: Healthy Nutrition, Healthy Hydration, Physical Activity and Hygiene.

“At Nestlé, we recognize that maintaining appropriate hygiene standards and practices which is one of the pillars of N4HK is very difficult in the absence of basic water and sanitation facilities,” Victoria Uwadoka, corporate communications and public affairs manager, Nestlé Nigeria, stated.

According to Uwadoka, Nestlé’s investment in water and sanitation facilities for beneficiary schools underscores its commitment to comprehensive health education, enhancing quality of life and building thriving communities.

She stated further that the investment is on the back of recognizing hygiene as a crucial component of the N4HK program and affirming the difficulty of hygiene practice and education in the absence of basic water and sanitation facilities.

“We have invested in providing access to water and sanitation facilities in the N4HK beneficiary schools. In Ogun State alone, we have completed and commissioned facilities in ten schools, serving 4,000 learners and educators as well as members of the immediate communities,” Uwadoka stated.

Abayomi Arigbabu, commissioner of education, science and technology, Ogun state, commended Nestlé for partnering with the state government on the provision of facilities for public schools.

Arigbabu, who was represented by Adedotun Ogunleye, zonal education officer, Ado Odo Ota, stated that the sustained partnership with Nestlé Nigeria in promoting a conducive and sustainable environment for education is highly commendable.

“We appreciate the company for conceptualizing this noble idea of provision of water and sanitation facilities in schools, which is aimed at providing a healthier environment for the safety of our children,” Arigbabu stated.

Expressing her gratitude, Darasinmi Agunbiade, a primary 5 learner in the school, stated that, “I am very happy that we no longer have to endure long treks for water. Previously, we only had one toilet, but now, with the separate facilities for girls and boys, practicing what we learn during the hygiene sessions in N4HK classes becomes much easier. Thank you Nestlé”.