Hammakopp Consortium empowers communities in local content push

With a strong focus on quality, local content development, and innovation, Hammakopp Consortium, a leading construction and engineering firm, has stated that it is rapidly positioning itself as a preferred partner for infrastructure development in Nigeria.

This, as it restated its commitment to local content development by engaging its local community with sub-contracts and engagement to grow expertise and economy.

“Our competitive edge lies in delivering world-class quality at competitive rates,” said Nnamdi Ikejiofor, managing director at Hammakopp Consortium.

“By deepening our local content capabilities and investing in cutting-edge technology, we have been able to optimize our operations and provide exceptional value to our clients”, he added.

Hammakopp has a proven track record of successful project execution, including notable projects such as the EPIC Development Outstation Accommodation at Nembe Creek for SPDC, the Construction of Ship Repair Facility at Nestoil Abuloma Yard, and the Reconstruction of Savinovo- Umuofor- Bright Street/Nkwo-Umuhu-Ubahuezike Road, among others.

Ikejiofor stated that the subsidiary under the Nestoil Group, is committed to empowering local communities and businesses through sustainable knowledge transfer and skill development.

‘’By engaging local manpower with sub-contracting services, our contribution to job creation and economic growth across our communities is above board’’.

He stated that the firm is working to bridge the infrastructural gap in the construction sector as with its design partners, it has developed ready-for-sale Housing models suitable for low to medium-income households. This, he affirmed can be achieved through PPP and other available finance models.

He stated that they are not ignorant of the volatile nature of the African market and the inherent risks involved but their internal processes are fine-tuned from time to time to manage and mitigate emerging risks. ‘’Our experience and record of past risks are also key contributors to our risk management acumen’’, he enthused.

Looking ahead, he said there are plans to expand operations into the power sector, focusing on gas turbines, solar, and other renewable energy solutions. The company is also exploring opportunities in the agriculture sector through a new subsidiary, he asserted.

“We are confident in our ability to bridge the infrastructure gap in Nigeria and West Africa,” said Ikejiofor. “By partnering with local and international stakeholders, we aim to deliver sustainable and impactful projects that drive economic development.”