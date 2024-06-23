Lebanese ambassador commissions Idea Home new outlet in Lagos

In a strategic move to dominate the Nigerian high-end furniture market, Idea Home & Lagom has unveiled a new branch on Adeola Odeku on Victoria Island with the promise to treat customers to a wide range of high-quality, stylish, and affordable furniture.

Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Emhassidor Hussam Diab, according to a statement commissioned the new outlet.

Speaking at the event, the managing director, Idea Home & Lagom, Dany Taan said, “Customers can expect a wide variety of high-quality, stylish, and affordable furniture that caters to different tastes and needs.

“Additionally, our new branch will feature personalized customer service, in-store design consultations, and a seamless shopping experience,” he said.

On what distinguished Idea Home design, Taan said, “Our furniture stands out due to its exceptional craftsmanship, innovative designs, and sustainability. We prioritize using eco-friendly materials and processes. Additionally, we offer customizable options to ensure our furniture meets the unique needs and preferences of our customers.