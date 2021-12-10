Lagos NIPR to honour organisations for supporting communities during Covid-19 pandemic

Organisations that deployed resources to cushion the effect of Covid 19 pandemic on various communities across the country have been identified for reward by the Lagos Chapter of Nigerian Public Relations.

The pandemic really caused socio-economic negative impact on the most vulnerable communities in terms of health concerns, lack of food and laid prostrate a number of businesses resulting in income loss.

Many organisation rose up to alleviate the concerns of communities by providing food and healthcare and it is on this basis that Lagos Chapter of NIPR has set aside a number of awards for those companies at the 6th edition of Lagos PR industry and Awards, LaPRIGA holding at the D’Podium international Event Centre, Ikeja on December 18, 2021.

Speaking to newsmen, the Chairman of the Chapter, Comfort Nwankwo explained that the LaPRIGA has consistently recognised corporate organizations for their extraordinary acts of giving, sharing and loving which has made demonstrable difference in host communities and in the lives of specific persons.

She said over 25 individuals who have distinguished themselves in different categories of Public Relations practice will also be honoured. “Stakeholders and practitioners will also be celebrated with the prestigious LaPRIGA Figurine”, she said.

According to her, the prizes are administered by Advisory Board of LaPRIGA made up of individuals with impeccable character and requisite academic and professional accomplishments.

“As a Chapter, we also set aside a percentage of proceeds from the event annually to support our CSR initiative, tagged “Extra Mile Project’ in support of people living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).”