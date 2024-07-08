ICSAN begins 4-storey multimillion naira secretariat project, calls for stakeholders support

A new multimillion Naira project is underway in the bustling city of Ikeja. It is a 4- storey building of the permanent secretariat of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrations of Nigeria, ICSAN.

Last weekend, the management of the Institute, known for enhancing the status and practice of Corporate Governance and Public Administration, performed the sod-turning or groundbreaking ceremony of the new building.

A sod-turning or groundbreaking as it is otherwise known is a ceremony performed on the first day of construction for a building or other project by symbolic digging of the ground with a shovel to formally signify the commencement of the construction project.

Funmi Ekundayo, President of the Institute said at the sod-turning programme that the institute has been nurturing the idea of erecting a befitting National Secretariat for the Institute for many decades now.

She said the current prototype is conceived as a modest four-story building, albeit with modern and state-of-the-art facilities and “ we believe it is a dream possible, especially with the goodwill and support of our stakeholders.

Read also: EU invests £45.4m in Nigerian education sector projects

According to her, while the Institute has a giant profile as a leading voice on Corporate Governance in Nigeria and has made noticeable impact through diverse contributions, she said the bulk of its revenues which are mainly subscription by members and incomes from trainings are routinely channeled into operational costs and funding of myriads of activities.

Over time, she said the institute has not been able to accumulate the kind of fund that can conveniently cater for the project, hence the delay till now. Now, we have decided to take the bull by the horns and start off with whatever resources we can muster, hoping to succeed by all legitimate means and by the help of God”.

“”We hereby once again call on all our members, all those who have made diverse promises and undertakings and indeed all stakeholders harbouring our goodwill not to forget to come to our aid.The Institute will appreciate sincerely all kind gestures in whatever forms towards the successful completion of this all-important project”, Funmi said.