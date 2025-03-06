TEDxMambillaStreet 2024 brought together thought leaders, innovators, and a dynamic audience in a powerful exchange of ideas under the theme “Portals.” The sold-out event, held on November 30, featured distinguished speakers tackling key issues ranging from energy independence and healthcare equity to data sovereignty, public service, and career evolution.

“This year’s event was designed to challenge perspectives and open doors to new possibilities for Nigeria and Africa at large,” said Joshua Ofor, Lead Organizer of TEDxMambillaStreet. “Our speakers didn’t just present ideas—they offered practical portals to a reimagined future that our attendees can now step through.”

The event was preceded by an exclusive Speaker’s Dinner, hosted by headline partner PANA Holdings, setting the stage for the intellectual exchange that followed. The lineup of speakers delivered compelling insights on some of the most pressing issues facing Africa today. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu presented a strategic vision for energy independence as a catalyst for Africa’s development, while Adaeze Oreh highlighted the urgent need to address healthcare inequity and increase responsible public investment in healthcare. Daere Akobo explored the role of data sovereignty in shaping Africa’s digital future, and Jane Egerton-Idehen shared lessons from her year in public service. Iyobosa Rehoboth discussed career adaptation in the face of rapid technological disruption, Kate Okoh-Kpina delivered a powerful call to action on gender equity and inclusion, and Uka Eje introduced the concept of the “value edge,” a framework for inclusive economic prosperity.

A major highlight of the event was the Idea Catalyst Program, an initiative of the organizer, Joshua Ofor, through the TEDx platform, aimed at supporting local entrepreneurship. Sponsored by PANA Holdings, with strategic support from CafeOne and Founders Friday, the program awarded a $1,000 grant to an innovative startup within Abuja’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Out of 21 submissions, three finalists pitched their ideas on stage, with Aboki Africa emerging as the winner. The funding will help the startup advance its vision for innovation and economic growth. “The Idea Catalyst Program represents our commitment to nurturing local innovation,” said Ofor. “By investing in Abuja’s entrepreneurs, we’re driving our mandate of access, while helping build the ecosystem that will drive Nigeria’s future growth.”

All talks from TEDxMambillaStreet 2024 are now available on the organization’s YouTube channel, ensuring that the transformative ideas presented reach a global audience. The event’s success was made possible through the contributions of sponsors, partners, and attendees, reaffirming TEDxMambillaStreet’s role as a catalyst for idea exchange and community building in Nigeria’s capital.

TEDxMambillaStreet, gearing up for a comeback as TEDxAbuja, is an independently organized TED event dedicated to bringing together thinkers, innovators, and changemakers to share ideas worth spreading. Operated under a license from TED, it fosters community dialogue and inspires action through the power of ideas.

The organizer, Joshua Ofor, is a creative technologist and social entrepreneur with over a decade of experience leading impactful projects across fintech, social advocacy, and the creative industry.

Recently selected for the TEDNext program in partnership with the Skoll Foundation, he was the only organizer from Nigeria invited to Atlanta, GA, to discuss innovation, inclusion, and sustainability on a global stage. Through the TEDx platform, Ofor continues to curate thought-provoking discussions on access, inclusion, and shared prosperity, shaping conversations that push boundaries and drive change.

