ICHAD Project, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), has appointed Msen Nabo, a digital media associate, as its Youth Ambassador to enhance its drive for social transformation.

According to its Founder, Okey Davids, on Wednesday in Lagos, via a statement, this development was in line with celebrating young changemakers who are shaping the future.

Davids, noting that young people were at the heart of social transformation, said an integral part of ICHAD’s mission was to recognise individuals that actively contribute to social development.

He said that by appointing a youth ambassador, the organisation spotlights young changemakers using their influences to foster awareness, drive meaningful conversations, and create sustainable impact.

“Msen is a digital and communication strategist who has consistently used her voice and platform to raise awareness about pressing social issues. Her work aligns with our vision of empowering young people, fostering meaningful conversations, and driving positive change.

“Msen Nabo embodies the spirit of advocacy, innovation, and commitment to a better society.

“Her dedication to raising awareness of relevant social discourse aligns with our vision of empowering young adults and creating healthier, drug-free communities,” he said.

Davids said as their youth ambassador, Msen would play a pivotal role in engaging and inspiring young adults to take action toward a healthier, empowered society.

