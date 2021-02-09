Hollandia Yoghurt signs Zainab Balogun -Nwachukwu as brand ambassador

Hollandia Yoghurt, Nigeria’s foremost drinking yoghurt brand, has signed Zainab Balogun Nwachukwu, a multiple award winning actress, entrepreneur and influencer as brand ambassador. This move, according to the brand in a statement, is part of the brand’s plan to appeal to a wider consumer audience and reinforce its market leadership.

The partnership recognizes the values which the brand and the actress have in common, and celebrates the recognition and leadership both parties have achieved.

“Driven by passion, boundless energy, and creativity, Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu personifies the Hollandia Yoghurt brand’s proposition and character”.

As the ambassador for Hollandia Yoghurt, Zainab will inspire consumers to unlock their potential for success and high achievement with the delicious taste and wholesome nourishment that Hollandia Yoghurt provides its consumers, the statement further said.

Hollandia Yoghurt transformed the Yoghurt landscape in Nigeria over 15years ago. In 2005, Hollandia created a new drinking yoghurt category and launched Hollandia Yoghurt into the market.

According to the statement, Zainab Balogun-nwachukwu expressed appreciation to the brand for the honour. “I am very proud of this partnership with Hollandia Yoghurt. The brand has a unique proposition, it’s the most popular drinking yoghurt product in Nigeria, and occupies leadership status of its category. Like me, the Hollandia Yoghurt brand is driven by the passion to consistently innovate for success.