Firms partner to maximise potential of Nigerian oil and gas sector

Century Energy Group (CG) has partnered with Energy Link Infrastructure (ELI) to complete, operate, and maintain the ELI AKASO floating storage and offloading (FSO) terminal in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 18.

The project, located in the Eastern Niger Delta region of Nigeria, is part of the Alternative Crude Oil Evacuation System’s (ACOES) infrastructure, which aims to enhance crude oil commercialisation by reducing crude losses associated with existing export routes.

“We are excited to partner with Energy Link Infrastructure for the spread-mooring installation and operations and management of the FSO ELI AKASO,” said Ken Etete, Group CEO of Century Energy Group. “With ELI’s expertise and experience in the industry, we are confident in our ability to provide world-class services and maximize the potential of this project.”

Furthermore, CG has deployed its personnel, infrastructure, and expertise towards the engagement and is scheduled to complete the spread-mooring for the ELI Akaso by April 10th, 2023.

Upon completion, CG will be responsible for the daily operations and management of the FSO ELI AKASO terminal, which has a storage capacity of 2 million barrels of oil and will serve as a dedicated crude oil storage and export terminal for OML holders and Marginal Field producers in the Eastern Niger Delta, including the OML 18 JV, and other stranded satellite fields.

On his part, Kolapo Ademola, CEO of ELI, said “ELI is delighted to collaborate with Century Energy Group. Our collaboration with CEG expedites our ability to deliver value to our key partners and stakeholders; Crude Oil producers in the Eastern Niger Delta, the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Nigerian economy at large.”

ELI’s ACOES infrastructure comprises a new 47km secure undersea pipeline from OML 18 and the FSO ELI AKASO terminal, with a throughput capability of 100,000 barrels per day (b/d) of oil.