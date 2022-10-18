Firm unveils 50 influential women in marketing communications

The Conveners of the Women in Marketing and Communications Conference and Awards, WIMCA, have unveiled the list of the top 50 Most Influential Women in Marketing and Communications in Nigeria at a high-class evening gala event held at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event which was the grand finale of WIMCA 2022 had the presence of the crème de la crème of the integrated marketing industry at the gala. Earlier, the event featured a conference that had speakers such as the first female Managing Director/CEO of Cadbury Nigeria Plc./Mondelez West Africa, Oyeyimika Adeboye and Pladis Global’s Marketing Director, Omotola Elatuyi among others; a master-class for women-owned businesses and an exhibition showcase for businesses.

Speaking on the list, the convener of WIMCA and Publisher of Brand Communicator, Joshua Ajayi revealed that the emergence of the top 50 marking and communications Amazons, follows a nomination process that resulted in the receipt of thousands of entries nominating deserving women who have impacted the marketing and communications sector in the year under review-2021-2022.

“These entries were subjected to a rigorous review process by an independent panel of assessors made up of seasoned players in this industry. The result of their efforts is the recognition of these distinguished amazing professionals.

Among those who made the prestigious list are Folake-Ani-Mumuney, Global Head Marketing & Corporate Communications, First Bank ltd; Sade Morgan, Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc.; Tolulope Adedeji Tomori, Marketing Director & Executive, Anheuser- Busch Inbev; Caroline Oghuma, Executive Head – Corporate Affairs, MultiChoice Nigeria and Patricia Obozuwa, Vice President, Public (Government) Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Africa, The Coca-Cola Company.

Others include Oyin Adegite, Chief Communication Officer at Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO Plc); Dr. Tola Elatuyi, Marketing Director, Sub Saharan Africa at Pladis Global; Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, Director, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, The Coca-Cola Company and Dolapo Otegbayi, Director, Specialised Nutrition, Friesland Campina, among others.

WIMCA was conceived as a result of the need to recognize and celebrate women who have weathered the storm and have risen through the ranks to attain remarkable heights in the field of marketing, and communications while inspiring young and prospective practitioners.

The event was also borne out of the need to identify the challenges holding back female executives from attaining the zenith in their chosen careers and proffering workable solutions to those challenges.