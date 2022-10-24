Firm launches Fejeron blood tonic into Nigerian market

Sterling Biopharma Limited, has launched Fejeron blood tonic into the Nigerian market, with a promise to help Nigerians lead a healthy lifestyle.

“At Sterling Biopharma, we believe that everyone deserves to be able to buy simple prescription drugs without breaking the bank. This is why from the moment we entered the Nigerian market, and with our wide range of products, we have made our intentions clear and that is to make quality pharmaceutical products affordable for all Nigerians,” Adebayo Adepoju, the chief operating officer, Sterling Biopharma Limited, said during a recent press conference held in Ikeja, Lagos.

According him, the nature of stress and fatigue that Nigerians encounter on a daily basis requires that their physical and mental wellbeing is well supported to function at its best. He stated further that Fejeron blood tonic is uniquely formulated for everyone regardless of age and gender.

“Despite its premium quality, Fejeron, at the moment is one of the most affordable blood tonics you will find in the Nigerian pharma market, and this is deliberate. All Nigerians should be able to take care of themselves,” Adepoju said.

According to the company, the product is made in Nigeria and by Nigerians, thereby creating direct and indirect employment opportunities to the jobless population.

He stated that the product contains iron, Vitamin B12 and folic acid, all essential components that help to facilitate adequate blood supply and replenishment to the body with vital vitamins, while enabling a strong immune system.

“Blood is also very essential in growing children. The liver is growing, the brain is developing and they need nutrients and this nutrients can only get to them through the blood. Everybody needs blood to boost energy,” Adepoju said.

Olumide Ogunremi, the product manager, stated that the warm embrace of the product is based on its quality and appeal to the needs of Nigerians.

“The quick acceptance of Fejeron Blood Tonic in Nigeria is not a surprise to us. The enthusiasm to try out the product and the return purchases across the biggest pharmaceutical markets in Nigeria validate the quality of the product and timeliness of its emergence,” he said.