Edoko unveils innovative e-commerce platform, offers consumers access to online retailers

To serve the growing needs of Nigerian consumers, a new e-commerce platform Edoko has launched in Nigerian market, giving millions of Nigerians unprecedented access to purchase from major global retailers across the world in local currency with no restrictions on payment or delivery challlenges.

The online platform, according to a statement, is on a mission to eliminate fragmentation within the e-commerce product payment ecosystem, and looks to break the barriers to international commerce by addressing the needs of foreign exchange and global shipping. “On Edoko, customers have no spending limit, and have all local payment options, as well as doorstep delivery”.

Founder of Edoko, Kelechi Idoko, said the platform was established based on the need to provide a convenient, seamless, efficient and secure way for Nigerians to shop directly from their favorite international stores without stress.

Kelechi said that the platform would allow Nigerian shoppers to buy online in Naira, without having to worry about payment or any logistics hassles.

He noted that before now, shopping online from reputable UK and U.S. stores was highly challenging because of the constant denial of Nigerian payment sources, coupled with the rebuff of most stores to ship directly to Nigerian markets.

But through the application that could be downloaded on apple store and google playstore, he said Nigerian buyers could now shop from stores in the UK and the U.S. such as Amazon, E-bay, and have their items delivered anywhere within the Country.

A further advantage to shopping with Edoko is the elimination of needless extra shipping charges. “Gone are the days where customers would depend on the good will or convenience of family and friends coming into the country to get their purchased items delivered to them; or even having to deal with the challenges relating to purchases getting shipped to the wrong locations from where retrieval becomes an issue. Edoko is a safer, cheaper and the perfect alternative”, he said.

He said Edoko is keen on driving e-commerce growth, and giving Nigerian shoppers unprecedented access to their favourite global brands at the tip of their fingers.