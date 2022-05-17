GTCO, MTN, Milo lead in online voting of top brands

After 30 days of voting on the consumers’ value awards portal, GTCO leads the banking sector award category with 40% while MTN and Milo lead the Tech category and Beverage category with 63% and 64% respectively.

With two months left to conclude the votes, consumers are responding to the call to celebrate brands based on values enjoyed by casting votes on the platform.

Aside from the three categories, over 20 categories are listed for consumers to vote in the marketplace based on service experience and brand encounter.

In the carbonated drinks category, Cocacola takes the lead with 56% while in Cereal, Kellogs leads with 86% and custard category checkers Custard leads with 66%.Other categories are detergent with sunlight leading, Orijin leads in the Alcoholic beverage category and Lucozade leads in the energy.

Speaking on the one-month voting result, Akonte Ekine, CO-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Consumers Value Broadcasting LTD commended consumers that have visited the website to cast vote for supporting the initiative with their votes.

He went further to state that a total of 32 brand categories are up for voting in the first edition of the Consumers Value Awards which is an opportunity for brands to wear their badge of honour as brands of value for money.

The concept of the award is for consumers to call out brands that are making great contributions in the marketplace based on the quality of service and expected value of the products.

He said other brands leading in their categories are POWER OIL 59%, Chivita 38% Dano Milk 52%, Dangote Sugar 51%, Colgate 38%, Toyota 59%, Airpeace 40%, Dangote Cement 63%, Interswitch 38%, Mobil super 59%, Mastercard 90%, Shoprite 66%, Samsung 49%, MTN 50%, Amstel Malt 50%, Reload Multivitamin 90%, Lush Hair 63%, Dettol 75%, Golden Penny Spaghetti 60%, Knorr 100%, Dulux Paint 80%, MR Chef 60%, Easyon 66%.