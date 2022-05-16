Rabiu, 48 others conferred with national productivity award

Abdul Samad Rabiu, founder, BUA Group has been honoured with the 2019/20 National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOM) presented by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

The National Productivity Order of Merit Award organized by the National Productivity Center as an arm of the Federal Government was instituted to recognize and honour productive individuals and organizations in Nigeria in the year of the award for achievements made in the three preceding years.

The center was established to improve the quantity and quality of goods and services available for consumption in Nigeria as a means for increasing wealth.

This year, 49 people were granted the NPOM award including Allen Onyema, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Air Peace; Mike Adenuga, Founder Globacom; Jim Ovia, founder, Zenith Bank in various categories with four of them –joining Rabiu in the “Employers of Labour” category.

Others awardees include the Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the government of the Federation; Chike Ihekweazu, former Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC); Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, amongst others

Rabiu who is also a billionaire Industrialist, philanthropist and expressed his appreciation to the awards jury and President Muhammadu Buhari for considering him for the honour.

He also reaffirmed BUA Group’s commitment to human, economic and social development whilst fostering productive enterprise in Nigeria.

Established in 1988, BUA Group is one of Africa’s largest diversified groups operating out of Nigeria with its key interests in foods, mining, manufacturing and infrastructure. Its vision is to unlock opportunities that will drive sustainable development whilst providing value to all stakeholders and the African continent.

The Group’s investments span the following sectors: Cement, Sugar, Flour, Pasta, Steel, Rice, Real Estate, Logistics, Ports and Terminals with a core focus on building local manufacturing capacity to generate employment, and provide high quality products and develop the African continent.