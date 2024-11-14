Customer-centric CEOs, brands for recognition by Customer Service Standard Magazine

Brands and CEOs who are intentional about customer engagement, customer complaints and resolution, customer retention and support will be recognised at maiden edition of Customer Service Standard Magazine Awards this quarter.

Already, lists of some of the winners of the award for 2024 include Zenith Pension Custodian, 9PSB, Firstcentral Credit Bureau, First Registrar and Investor Services Limited, Berger Paints Nigeria Plc among several organizations who have been adjudged to be the best in Customer engagement and management.

A statement by the organisers said it is has been widely observed that so many corporate organizations and CEOs are not taking the customers needs very seriously particularly if they are not the VIP customers.

“As the saying goes, the customer is king but not too many brands relates with customers as kings. The Award is therefore to recognize the effort of some brands at meeting and exceeding customers’ expectations and needs”.

Ayomide Johnson the project manager of the Customer Service Standard Magazine said in the statement that he award will positively impact on the way brands relate with customers in Nigeria and beyond.

