Experts calls for businesses transformational shift in customer service mindset

Experts at the recent E Access Hub (EAH) conference have called for a transformative shift in how business leaders perceive customer service as a critical driver of economic growth.

The experts revealed that while the service sector accounted for 58.42 percent of Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) in Q2 2023, there remains a pressing need for attitudinal change among business leaders.

Themed, ‘Growth Through Service Excellence’, the conference highlighted the absence of consequences for poor business decisions as a significant barrier to advancing Nigeria’s service sector.

Charity Babatunde, managing partner, EAH Limited, stated that the conference was initiated to confront challenges such as inadequate regulatory support and limited exposure to global standards within Nigeria’s service sector. According to her, the insights shared aim to drive significant improvements across industries.

She disclosed that the EAH conference stands as an essential platform for fostering dialogue on customer experience and promoting actionable strategies that can lead to meaningful economic growth in Nigeria.

Sam Egube, deputy chief of staff, Lagos State, noted that countries like Singapore have thrived due to their focus on service excellence and urged Nigerian professionals to embrace their roles as brand ambassadors.

Isa Omagu, a representative from the Bank of Industry pointed out that national development is hindered by a lack of confidence in service providers. He shared personal anecdotes from his career emphasizing that customer satisfaction must be prioritized for economic viability.

Hajiya Furera Jumare, representative of the Jigawa Investment Promotion Agency highlighted that achieving service excellence requires collective effort from both the public and private sectors. She stressed her agency’s commitment to operating with a private-sector mentality to attract investment.

Emmanuel Ogbechie remarked on the deeper issues surrounding poor customer service across various sectors in Nigeria. The panel featured professionals such as Segun Akintemi and Ope Wemi-Jones, who discussed strategies for enhancing customer experiences.

