Aspira, home products giant, launches Viva Plus laundry sanitizer detergent powder

Aspira Nigeria Limited, a leading manufacturer of home products, has unveiled a new product to boost quality offerings in the detergent market.

Viva Plus Laundry Sanitizer Detergent Powder, the new product, was unveiled to the public in Kano recently.

The launch, which was held at Tahir Guest Palace Kano, also attracted Aspira customers, traders, top market drivers and the media.

Speaking at the launch, Santhosh Kumar Nair, head of marketing, Aspira Nigeria Limited, disclosed that the latest product had undergone all the necessary checks and was carefully manufactured to support a more hygienic and healthier society.

Nair further said that the product was a result of the endless desire of the company to serve the society in better ways.

“Our commitment to the society and to healthcare has expanded our product range to sanitizers, dish- washers and dental healthcare products,” he said.

He recalled that Aspira Nigeria Limited has a good reputation as the flagship of a number of market leading brands such as Viva, Sabil, Chic, Family Care Baby&Me, among others. He assured that the new product would offer a fulfilling product experience to customers.

In his remarks, Ahmadu Danzago, chairman, Aspira Nigeria Limited, stated that the product could not have entered the market at a more auspicious time, given the present global push for improved personal care and hygiene, including the need for a cleaner and safer environment.

Danzago appreciated the people of Nigeria, the company’s customers in particular, for their patronage and loyalty to their various products, while promising them a happy and prosperous relationship in the years to come.

Also speaking at the launch, Sani Musa Danja, the brand ambassador of Aspira Nigeria Limited, said that the product launch was in line with the tradition of the company to break new grounds and deliver high quality products to its customers.

Danja, a leading celebrity in Nigeria and beyond, implored the people of the state and Nigerians in general, to go for the latest product from the stable of Aspira Nigeria Limited as it is the best in the market.

He assured them of a thrilling experience as the new product, in his words, “has been tested and proven to be of world class standards”.

Ali Jammal, product manager, Aspira Nigeria Limited, recalled that in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the company decided to develop a detergent that could reduce the risk of spreading ill-causing bacteria, in addition to keeping clothes stain-free. He said that Viva Plus Laundry Sanitizer was the result of that courageous initiative.

“The new laundry sanitizer was developed under multi-enzyme and eco-friendly technologies and contains zero percent bleach. It is gentle on fabrics and works even in cold water,” Jammal explained.

According to him, Viva Plus Laundry Sanitizer Detergent Powder contains an advanced formula that removes tough stains and leaves a long-lasting fragrance.

“It is specially designed to keep your clothes bright and vivid, wash after wash,” he added.

For Bala Adamu, personnel manager of the company, Aspira Nigeria Limited has since emerged as one of the fastest growing companies in Nigeria, becoming a market driver in the state, in the North and in some of the countries bordering Nigeria.

“Aspira was established in 2009, since then we have expanded to 12 manufacturing facilities as of today. We have created over 3000 jobs, and with our upcoming facilities, we hope to create more job opportunities with a vision of youth empowerment and to reduce unemployment rate,” he said.