Allen Foundation empowers students with vocational and digital skills

As part of its commitment to eradicate poverty, NGO Allen Foundation hosted a 4-day skill and life empowerment outreach tagged Equipping the African Child of the 21st century realities for secondary school students at the Dolphin Senior High School, Lagos Island.

Speaking at the event, CEO, Allen Foundation, Lekan Oluwayomi in a statement said, ” The program is hinged on the drive to create sustainable empowerment. We believe that this training programme will enable participants to gain a sense of direction for their career and future goals.

Read also: SME sector gets boost as FG churns out 2,000 digital trained youths

“So far, we have successfully impacted over 500 persons through this event. We hope to extend this unique opportunity to other secondary schools across the country in the near future”, he said.

The program, according to the statement is officially supported by the Lagos State Government and sponsored by Luxmart Fashion, a premium fashion brand based in Lagos also owned by the founder of Allen Foundation. The event impacted over 100 Senior Secondary school students from 11 Schools across the Lagos Island zone, training them in digital skills as well as pastry making on both days.