SME sector gets boost as FG churns out 2,000 digital trained youths

Nigeria’s SME sector is set for a revolution as 2,000 youth across the country Friday completed their 7-week digital skills training facilitated by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD). Giving the keynote address at the closing ceremony of the training programme tagged Economic Sustainability Plan (FMYSD-ESP) for youth, Minister of Youth and…