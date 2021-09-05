Cashbox CEO offers lifelines to SMEs, stimulates economy

Founder and CEO of Cashbox, Sydney Aigbogun has said his consistent support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is to help them grow, thereby stimulating the economy.

Cashbox boss pointed out that “SMEs are the engine of any economy, so supporting them is very important.”

He added: “Cashbox is interested in stimulating the economy to grow. So, anytime we see SMEs with prospects struggling, Cashbox offers them lifelines unconditionally.”

Aigbogun is also increasingly associated with humanitarian works, leading to his growing reputation as a silent philanthropist.

The chief executive of Nigeria’s popular online saving platform who recently visited the Old Peoples Home, in Yaba, Lagos, stated, “As a way of giving back to the society, I have in the past on different occasions given and supported the elderly at the Old people’s home in Yaba.”

Divulging the motivation for his charity, he said: “I’m someone who strongly believes in the Bible verses which speak about honouring your parents so your days shall be long. The elderly are our parents in the community and giving back to them for me is a form of appreciating, honouring them and showing that we love them.”

According to him, his first visit to the establishment was explorative: “I first visited the home and asked from the management what they needed the most, so as not to stock them with things they already had in excess. What I was told they needed were drugs, toiletries, diesel and food items. Hence, all these we made sure we provided to them on the different times we visited.”