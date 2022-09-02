Adetola announces 3rd edition of Learn Business With Nola

Adetola Nola, a top entrepreneur, has announced the third edition of the annual business conference tagged ‘Learn Business With Nola.’

The event themed “Equipping Entrepreneurs For Business Success” is scheduled for the 10th of September, 2022 in Lekki, Lagos. The mentorship program has maintained a track record of impacting hundreds of entrepreneurs in the past four years with exclusive mentoring sessions and funding made available to selected entrepreneurs.

According to a statement, participants are assured of a substantial learning experience from seasoned speakers at the conference.

Adetola Nola, CEO of Veritasi Homes and Properties, and Nola Travels as well as convener of the event, said preparations are in full swing to ensure that the participants are equipped with the right strategies to grow their business.

“The Learn Business With Nola event was born out of my desire to help young entrepreneurs succeed in business. I have had firsthand experience of what it feels like to be a struggling entrepreneur and it was a very difficult phase of my entrepreneurship journey. There were mistakes I made that could have been avoided that cost me a lot,” he said.

“I want to help those going through similar struggles avoid those hurdles and succeed in establishing a thriving business. So this is my way of giving back to society. I am very enthusiastic about this year’s edition and I strongly believe that participants will be greatly impacted.”

Read also: Experts advocate entrepreneurial education to boost economy

He also added that there would be sessions for participants to gain exclusive insights and tried and tested methods from industry experts present at the event.”

A participant from the previous edition, Simi Dokun, expressed delight at the announcement stating that the event had been a turning point for her journey as a businesswoman.

She said, “Learn Business With Nola is not just like any event. Having someone like Nola spend time teaching us about business was an amazing opportunity I do not take for granted. We got access to practical steps as well as tried and tested strategies for growing our business.

The speakers in the panel session shared so many insights that have helped my business grow in the past year. I have registered for this year’s edition and I hope I am shortlisted because I am sure it is going to be explosive.

Learn Business with Nola (LBN) is an offshoot of Nola Business Incubator, an initiative by Adetola Nola to combat unemployment in Nigeria whilst helping upcoming entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses. It is specially organized for entrepreneurs to tackle the problems of startups in Nigeria. Registration for the third edition is currently ongoing and interested participants can visit adetolanola.com/lbn/ to register.