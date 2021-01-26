Ade Adefeko appointed as Honorary Consul of The Republic of Botswana in Lagos

Ade Adefeko, Vice President – Corporate & Government Relations at OLAM Nigeria has been appointed as Honorary Consul of Botswana in Nigeria in Lagos. He was recently presented with the letter of commission by the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geofrey Onyeama.

As a Pan Africanist, Ade strives to continually advance Africa’s cause and agenda. Ade is a distinguished thought leader and speaker in domestic and international fora. He helps to tell the African story and shape the narrative through his own prism.

Ade leverages his wisdom, experience and connections by serving on a number of Boards; he was recently appointed as a Director of MobiHealth and also sits on the board of SYNERGOS-Nigeria’s State Partnership for Agriculture in a non- executive capacity.

His appointment as Honorary Consul of the Republic of Botswana in Lagos, will foster better commercial and government relations between both countries.