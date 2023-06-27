9mobile signs brand ambassadors to deepen customer engagement

Nigeria’s innovative and youth-friendly telecommunications company, 9mobile has signed Daniel Benson, popularly known as ‘BNXN’; Beauty Tukura; and Franklyn Ikemefune, popularly known ‘Samo Agbero’ or ‘Vader the wildcard’ as brand ambassadors.

The signing of three brand ambassadors is aimed at reinforcing 9mobile’s commitment to providing innovative and superior telecommunications services to its esteemed customers.

The brand ambassadors’ uniqueness, youthfulness, talent, innovation, and ability to relate to a broad audience align with 9mobile’s commitment to encouraging people to realize their hopes and aspirations.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Juergen Peschel, said, “We are here to announce the next milestone of our ongoing transformation at 9mobile. The 9mobile brand represents youthfulness and innovation in Nigeria’s telecommunications market. Through our product and services, we deliver this great promise to our customers across all fields of lifestyle, entertainment, business, education, and sports because we believe every customer is unique and different. Today, we are unveiling our new brand ambassadors to reinforce the uniqueness of the 9mobile brand, and all three brand ambassadors are role models in their respective fields of lifestyle.

“Our new brand ambassadors are talented individuals who exercise great influence in their respective communities, and they also represent the passion and commitment that the 9mobile brand upholds. I cannot wait to see how they start performing to inspire others to join 9mobile,” Peschel concluded.

BNXN, while expressing his excitement, said, “I am honoured to be associated with 9mobile, a brand that represents excellence and innovation. Together, we will inspire and entertain, pushing boundaries and making a positive impact.”

Beauty shared her enthusiasm and said, “The opportunity to become an ambassador for 9mobile is a fantastic way for me to engage with my audience on a deeper level. I am excited to demonstrate the countless opportunities that result from the fusion of fashion and technology.

‘Samo Agbero’/’Vader the wildcard’ added, “It is a dream come true to represent 9mobile as a brand ambassador. I am eager to spread fun and joy while supporting a company that believes in inclusivity and innovation.”