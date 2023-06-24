Airtel Nigeria rallies music fans behind The Voice Africa’s stars

Nigeria’s telecommunications and mobile money services provider, Airtel Nigeria, is urging music fans to support the country’s talented vocalists as they compete in The Voice Africa. The popular TV showcase has entered its highly anticipated ‘Battle Round’ stage and four Nigerian contestants have successfully made it through to this phase of the competition.

Ojike Ifeanyi Emmanuel, known by his stage name ‘Nuefy’, is one of the singers in the competition. He is joined by Elvis Ejiro, who goes by the stage names ‘Elvis Who’ and Clark McColl, as well as John Akpors all representing Nigeria. These talented individuals have worked hard to impress the judges and make it this far in the competition which has been ongoing since 4 June.

Ismail Adeshina, Airtel Nigeria Marketing Director, said, “Our nation’s exceptional vocal talent has an incredible opportunity to be crowned The Voice of Africa. We are thrilled to provide a platform for them to share their talent with the world and urge the people of Nigeria to support them on their journey as they battle in Africa’s ultimate vocal showdown.”

In the battle rounds, each of the four celebrity Coaches including Lady Jaydee, Locko, and Yemi Alade went in with a team of 14 talents. The Coaches will select individuals from their groups to compete against each other by performing the same song. They will need to deliver an outstanding performance and display their quality for their Coach to advance them to the next round, known as the ‘Knockouts’.

The show will go on a one-week intermission on 3rd July and return hotter than ever on 9th July with the Knockouts. This stage of the competition will feature a reduced pool of 32 talents from across the continent, who will compete head-to-head to impress their coaches for a chance to stay in the show. 24 talents from the knockouts will go into the ‘Lives’, a stage which will see audiences voting to save their favorite talents.

The grand finale will be broadcast on 24th September, with the winner of The Voice Africa revealed, walking away with the grand prize of USD 100k and a recording contract with EmPawa Music.

The Voice Africa premiered in March 2023 across 14 markets in Africa with Airtel Africa as the title sponsor of the show. Africa’s version of the global award-winning talent show, The Voice, is available on Airtel TV and free-to-air TV stations. The Voice Africa has already attracted buzz as a launchpad for the next generation of Africa’s musical talent.

As the Battle Round gets underway, all eyes will be on these Nigerian contestants as they compete for a chance to become the next Voice Africa champion. To catch the latest action and entertainment from The Voice Africa, tune into Airtel TV or HipTV and Startimes.