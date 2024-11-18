Zambia, Mali, Zimbabwe secure spots in TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025

Zambia, Mali, and Zimbabwe all confirmed their places in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 following the latest rounds of qualifiers on Friday.

Zambia 1-0 Côte d’Ivoire – Group G

Zambia clinched their place in TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 with a narrow yet crucial 1-0 win over title holders Côte d’Ivoire.

Kennedy Musonda was the hero of the match, scoring from a stunning long-range effort in the 43rd minute.

His right-footed strike from over 35 yards sailed into the center of the goal, leaving the Ivorian goalkeeper stranded.

Côte d’Ivoire made changes in the second half, but Zambia’s defense, led by Frankie Musonda, withstood the pressure to hold onto their lead.

The Chipolopolo now lead Group G with 10 points, ensuring their qualification even though Côte d’Ivoire have also secured qualification.

Mozambique 0-1 Mali – Group I

In Group I, Mali displayed their class with a narrow 1-0 victory over Mozambique at Estádio do Zimpeto.

Yves Bissouma was instrumental in the build-up, assisting Kamory Doumbia, who found the bottom right corner in the 19th minute.

This solitary strike proved sufficient for the Eagles to secure all three points.

Mozambique pushed hard in the second half, creating several chances, but Mali’s defense held firm. Djigui Diarra,

Mali’s goalkeeper, made some critical saves to keep the hosts at bay.

This win has officially booked Mali’s place in the AFCON tournament, leaving Mozambique’s qualification hopes on the edge.

Read also: Eight nations now qualified for 2025 AFCON

Eswatini 1-1 Guinea-Bissau – Group I

Elsewhere in Group I, Eswatini hosted Guinea-Bissau in a hard-fought encounter that ended in a 1-1 draw.

After a goalless first half, Eswatini took a shock lead in the 81st minute when Philani Mkhonto found the back of the net.

The lead, however, was short-lived as Guinea-Bissau responded quickly.

Carlos Mané equalized in the 87th minute, nodding home from close range to salvage a point for the visitors.

The result leaves both teams’ qualification prospects uncertain.

Guinea-Bissau sits third with five points, needing a win in their final match, while Eswatini remains at the bottom of the group with just two points.

Zimbabwe 1-1 Kenya – Group J

In Group J, Zimbabwe managed to secure a valuable 1-1 draw against Kenya at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, which was enough to secure their place in the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON tournament.

Tawanda Maswanhise gave the Warriors a first-half lead, scoring in the 32nd minute after an assist from Khama Billiat.

Kenya, however, fought back and found their equalizer early in the second half through Jonah Ayunga.

Despite a spirited effort from both sides, the match ended all square. Zimbabwe’s draw, coupled with their strong position in the group, ensures they advance to TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025.

Cape Verde 1-1 Egypt – Group C

In Group C, Egypt, already leading the group, traveled to Cape Verde, seeking to extend their dominance.

The Pharaohs appeared to be in control when Taher Mohamed broke the deadlock in the 31st minute with a well-taken strike from a tight angle, providing Egypt a deserved lead going into halftime.

Cape Verde, however, showed resilience. The hosts found an opportunity to equalize when Mahmoud Saber’s foul led to a penalty.

Ryan Mendes stepped up to convert, calmly sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to level the score in the 63rd minute.

Both teams pressed forward, but neither could find a winner. Egypt maintains their top spot in Group C, solidifying their qualification with a game to spare, while Cape Verde’s looks to be over.

Share