Chiedozie Ogbene: From Lagos to Irish football hero

Chiedozie Ogbene, an Irish international of Nigerian descent made history in June 2021 by becoming the first African-born player to represent the Republic of Ireland at the senior level. The Nigerian-born winger, who spent his early years in Lagos, made his debut in a goalless friendly against Hungary. His journey from Nigeria to Ireland is a testament to resilience and determination.

Early Life and Move to Ireland

Born on May 1, 1997, in Lagos, Nigeria, Chiedozie moved to Ireland in 2005 when his father, Emmanuel Ogbene, accepted a job offer there over one in Florida. Growing up in Cork’s Grange area, Chiedozie attended Bunscoil Chríost Rí for primary school and Coláiste Chríost Rí for secondary school. Despite the harsh winters, Ogbene embraced Irish culture, eventually becoming a Liverpool supporter.

Read also: X-raying 10 most decorated football managers with combined 311 trophies

Reflecting on his father’s decision to move to Ireland, Chiedozie said, “When you go through winter days, you think, ‘Dad, what made you come here?’ But I’m reaping the rewards of being here. It was the best decision for our family.”

Football Journey: From Local Talent to National Star

The 27-year-old began his football career with Cork City and Limerick before joining Brentford in 2018. After a loan spell at Exeter City, he moved to Rotherham in 2019, where he made over 130 appearances. His performances earned him a move to Luton Town in 2023, where he featured in 30 Premier League matches and scored four goals. In August 2024, Chiedozie signed a four-year deal with Ipswich Town.

Known for his blistering pace, he registered the second-fastest top speed in the Premier League during the 2023/24 season, trailing only Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven.

International Career and Role Model Status

Despite being eligible to play for Nigeria, Chiedozie declared his allegiance to the Republic of Ireland in 2020. He received his first call-up in May 2021 and made his debut in June. His first international goal came in October 2021 with a 90th-minute header in a 3–0 win over Azerbaijan.

He has since earned over 24 caps, scored four goals and was named the 2023 FAI Senior International Player of the Year. He hopes to inspire young players from diverse backgrounds, saying, “I want to be a role model for Irish players from similar backgrounds.”

Family Pride and Cultural Identity

Chiedozie’s mother, Christina Ogbene, plays a significant role in his life. After every match, she calls to check on his well-being. “She was very teary after my debut,” the Lagos-born winger shared. “My parents take pride when their kids do well. My mum feels famous in Cork because people ask about me, and she loves it.”

Read also: Football tournament coming: NDDC shows it’s truly for grassroots

Proud of Nigerian Heritage and Irish Diversity

Chiedozie is one of several players in the Irish squad with Nigerian roots, alongside Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah. He’s proud of the diversity within the team, stating, “It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come. The mix of cultures makes our team stronger.”

From playing Gaelic sports as a teenager to becoming a football icon, Chiedozie’s journey is one of inspiration, pride, and perseverance. His story is not just about football but about embracing two cultures and thriving in both.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share