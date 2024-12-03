Football tournament coming: NDDC shows it’s truly for grassroots

NDDC CEO, Samuel Ogbuku, handing trophy to winners

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) now under Samuel Ogbuku (PhD) has done almost everything to show that its not more business as usual and to show that the Commission is totally for the benefit of the ordinary Niger Delta people (or oil states in the south-south/east), but some doubts have lingered. Now, it may have struck a cord that may win the hearts of the ordinary people and the youths as well as grassroots people. The NDDC has just said it will initiate a football competition for secondary school students to discover and harness the talents of the youths across the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, announced this at the final of the New WW White Football Tournament between Enitonna High School, Borikiri and the Nyemoni Anglican Grammar School, Abonema at Stella Maris College in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Ogbuku said that the football competition would be expanded to include secondary schools from all the nine states of the Niger Delta region to compete in a league format.

He stressed the importance of engaging youths in sports competitions and providing a platform to showcase their talents and develop themselves for the good of society. He observed that the tournament would create amity among the students, encourage physical training, and promote harmony and peaceful coexistence.

Ogbuku recalled that the WW White Football Tournament had previously featured great players like Finidi George, Richard Owobokiri, Kanu Nwankwo, and Imama Amapakabo. He commended the former captain of the Super Eagles, Mr. Joseph Yobo, for encouraging and helping to sustain the football competition.

Presenting a trophy to the winning team from Enitonna High School, the NDDC Chief Executive Officer applauded the players’ sportsmanship and promised that in subsequent competitions, the winners would be sponsored to train in foreign football academies.

Ogbuku presented the winning team with a cheque for N1.5 million, while the second and third-placed teams received N1 million and N750 thousand, respectively.

The Captain of the Enitonna High School, Master Peace Wariboko, said the football tournament had opened doors of opportunities for them in the sports world. He appealed to the NDDC to ensure that the competition was sustained for the benefit of youths of the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC sponsored the week-long football tournament for government-owned secondary schools in Rivers State.

