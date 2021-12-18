Tems secures global brand ambassadorship deal with Tommy Hilfiger

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems, has been announced as an ambassador for a global clothing brand, Tommy Hilfiger.

The sizzling singer, who has had a wonderful year thanks to her hook on Wizkid’s ‘Essence,’ is capping off a fantastic year with an ambassadorship contract with Tommy Hilfiger, an American luxury clothing company known for producing garments, footwear, accessories, fragrances, and home furnishings.

According to the announcement, Tems is an ambassador for Tommy Jean, a clothing section of the brand, and the campaign is set to fully kick off by 2022.

Taking to their Instagram pagesTems’ multi-million naira deal was announced December 17 2021, Tommy Jeans posted a photo of Tems rocking their brand and captioned it;

“Proud to welcome @temsbaby as an upcoming #Tommyjeans ambassador. Can’t wait to back you for all your future wins. See you in ’22,”

Tems also shared the good news via her social media pages saying

“Don’t trip, it’s TEMS x @tommyjeans For Spring 2022! It’s a good day #tommyjeans,” she wrote on Instagram

Tems now joins the likes of Wizkid who in September of 2021 added the clothing brand to his list of fashion collaborations and American movie star Zendaya who was made an ambassador in 2018.