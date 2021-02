How to make fruit infused water

Add fruit to bottom of jar. Place fruit in bottom of jar and pour water in. Stir fruit around.

Press lightly on fruit to release flavors. Press on the fruit lightly with a spoon to release some of the flavors. Add mint leaves if desired.

Refrigerate, then serve! Refrigerate for at least one hour (can even do overnight). Add ice just before serving. Enjoy!

Combinations:

Pineapple coconut: pineapple, coconut water, 2 TB fresh pineapple juice, 2 mint leaves

Citrus detox: lemon, lime, orange, cucumber, 2 mint leaves

Strawberry lemon: lemon, strawberry, 2 mint leaves

Berry: strawberry, blueberry, muddled raspberry, 2 mint leaves