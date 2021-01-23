Editor’s Note

Dear weekender readers,

We are almost at the end of the first month of 2021 and we often hear that January is the longest month of the year; is that accurate for you? For me it’s almost unbelievable that February is just 8 days away. I hope this January has been everything you hoped it would be.

I hope you are doing well and reading this edition in good health. As the joke going around states: ‘The way 2021 has started looks like 2020 returned with a scary wig on’! COVID-19 is still very much around and I hope that you are taking care of yourself, staying safe and practicing the recommended protocol such as washing hands frequently, wearing a mask and keeping physical distance as well as boosting your immune system.

There are mixed opinions on the vaccine around the world and in Nigeria. As Nigeria expects its COVID-19 vaccine this February… would you follow the advice of the medical corps and take the vaccine when it’s made available?

Inside you will find very timely articles on ‘Vaccine hesitancy and the place of empathetic communication’ but also ‘How to deal with grief’.

You will also enjoy a beautiful piece on love. Love, they say, makes the world go round… But are there other benefits of love and being in love? From times immemorial, the heart has been a symbol of love and romance; we examine the other very important benefits of love inside this issue.

The Power of The Single Story to Nation Building by Chidera Muoka is an enlightening article as well as ‘Generating business ideas through observation’.

You can also read the ingenious story of one of our contributors who makes a vase for consolidation of the Nigerian media industry.

Our book review explores the book by Ngozi Adebiyi Grow which targets employees at all levels of an organization who want to bring a significant transformation within their company. And this is coming from a woman who has gained her experience working as an HR expert & consultant with and from several leading firms. Enjoy!

In the news round up:

Nigeria expects first Covid-19 vaccines doses in February; Biden inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States; Kamala Harris sworn in as America’s first female Vice President; US reverses immigration visa ban on Nigerian; Vice President Osinbajo promises to lift 20 million youth out of poverty with N5000 monthly; FG says no SIM card will be blocked until February 9th; Heirs Holdings expands oil and gas portfolio; Museveni wins Uganda presidential poll; Bobi Wine files detention complaints at UN; Tunisia youth unrelenting in vicious protest against the government.

Last but not least: our weekly sports round up, recipes and much more

Have a great weekend.