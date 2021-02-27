Editor’s note

Dear weekender readers,

I hope you are reading this edition in good health and in good spirits. Can you believe we are already approaching the third month of the year? March is right around the corner and I honestly feel like 2021 is going to go by faster than the year 2020. As the saying goes ‘The bad news is time flies, the good news is you’re the pilot’. I hope you are finding a way to take control of your time and doing what you can, given the current uncertainty of the world.

Our front-page story explores sustainable fashion and what that really looks like for us. Sustainability is not just a concept; it is a conscious decision to practice a healthy lifestyle.

Inside:

With all the attention on Covid 19… are we allowing other health problems slip through the cracks? Read more about this in our health column.

Familusi Babajide has been an ambassador for young African entrepreneurs for some time with his TV show Under 40 CEOs. The show is shot and viewed in about 24 African countries covering interviews of 100s of young African business leaders. The book Under 40 CEOs: How We Made It in Africa, Vol 1 adds a feather to his cap and crowns his efforts on empowering the next generation of business leaders. Babajide is very much an entrepreneur, and his book about the stories of 52 young entrepreneurs from across Africa strongly encourages us to be the same – “these stories were firstly designed to inform, inspire, educate and equip the next generation of African Business Leaders” , he says. Check out the book review inside.

Read Also: Travel sector struggles with COVID-19 realities

Are you patiently waiting for the one? Work on your self-esteem, blossom while waiting, self-discovery, are all tips that our relationship expert suggests in her article wisdom for singles.

In our brand’s column we explore experiential marketing: At its core, experiential marketing is all about creating a meaningful connection between a brand and its customers. More than just promoting a certain product to a passive audience, it is designed to have customers actively engage with a brand’s identity and its core values. For customers, it provides them with a chance to directly interact and build a meaningful relationship with a brand. Learn more about this inside.

In the news roundup:

Nigeria to receive 4 million vaccine doses next week; Ghana has become the first country to receive Covid-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization’s COVAX program; Nigeria appoints Abdulrasheed Bawa as new EFCC chairman; Jim Ovia is set to earn N9.58 billion in dividend for FY 2020; Violence cost Nigeria $1.3 trillion in 13 years; Whatsapp to disable messaging for users who reject new terms; President Biden revokes Trump’s ban for green card applicants entering the US; Spotify launches in Nigeria; NASU, SSANU agree to suspend the nationwide strike.

And as usual, expect a sports round up, delicious recipes and much more.