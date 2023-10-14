Why Terra seasoning cube’s ‘unwrap joy, unleash taste’ became ‘best marketing campaign for 2023’

Several advertising organizations have recently drawn some lessons from a campaign recently launched by Terra Seasoning Cube’s ‘Unwrap Joy, Unleash Taste,’ which surpassed many others to become the Best marketing campaign in 2023.

Extending its reach across a wide spectrum of media channels, the “Unwrap Joy, Unleash Taste” campaign has captivated consumers and industry experts alike.

With its drive to elevate everyday cooking experiences, Terra Seasoning Cube’s new campaign has inspired a movement centred around the joy, taste, flavour, aroma, and versatility that it brings to the kitchen and the unique palates of Nigerians.

“We set out to create a campaign that not only showcased our product value but also connected with our audience at a deeper level. Winning the Best Marketing Campaign of the Year award validates our effort and motivates us to continue pushing boundaries in the seasoning cube category” Probal Bhattacharya, Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group said.

Bhattacharya reiterates further that the campaign was creatively and carefully crafted to ensure that consumers realize that cooking doesn’t necessarily have to be a chore but a moment of joy and expression of creativity, while encouraging consumers to experience the sheer joy of cooking a tasteful meal with Terra Cube.

The campaign which has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Best Marketing Campaign of the Year 2023’ Award at the recently concluded Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Award 2023 is in recognition of the brand’s remarkable creative marketing prowess, innovation, impact, and its profound connection with consumers through this groundbreaking campaign.

According to the organizers of the Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Award 2023, the award is a recognition and celebration of the brand’s odyssey to becoming one of the most sought-after seasoning cubes in the Nigerian market.

“The Terra Seasoning Cube ‘Unwrap Joy, Unleash Taste’ campaign seamlessly combines innovation, compelling storytelling, a profound understanding of its audience and an effective multi-channel integration, guaranteeing engagement that transcends boundaries and results in an unprecedented success story,” he said

Bhattacharya upon receiving the awards, stated that he was immensely proud to receive the ‘Best Marketing Campaign of the Year’ award for the Terra Seasoning Cubes Campaign.

The “Best Marketing Campaign of the Year” award adds another accolade to Terra Seasoning Cubes’ growing list of achievements, cementing its position as the fastest-growing brand in the seasoning cube market.

Terra Seasoning Cube is made up of wholesome, carefully sourced essential ingredients specially designed to meet the discerning Nigerian consumers’ needs in every meal, offering great taste, flavour and aroma for that unique cuisine experience. Every meal cooked with Terra Cube guarantees an enjoyable meal and a rich signature homemade taste experience. Available in Beef, Chicken, Shrimp and Jollof flavours, in various consumer-friendly pack sizes nationwide.

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group is an international investment and holding company with diversified interests and investments across Africa, The Middle East, Asia and other emerging markets.

TGI’s investments focus on driving inclusivity and value addition using locally sourced raw materials, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a highly skilled workforce to produce world-class products that are consumed both locally and exported to global markets.

Across markets, TGI Group owns over a hundred leading brands in Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Agricultural Inputs, Industrial Chemicals, Homecare products and Pharmaceuticals