Delight in the savory tradition: Authentic Nigerian fisherman soup recipe

Nigerian fisherman soup is a traditional Nigerian delicacy with a rich history and diverse cultural influences. This hearty soup is a popular dish among various Nigerian ethnic groups, particularly those residing in coastal regions where fishing is a significant part of the livelihood.

It is a staple dish in their culinary repertoire. Additionally, other ethnic groups across Nigeria also prepare and enjoy variations of Fisherman Soup, adapting the recipe to suit their tastes and local ingredients.

Beyond its delicious taste and satisfying texture, Nigerian Fisherman Soup holds cultural significance, symbolizing communal gatherings and celebrations, especially during festive occasions and social gatherings.

The soup typically features an assortment of seafood such as fish, prawns, and sometimes periwinkles, combined with flavorful ingredients like palm oil, onions, garlic, and scotch bonnet peppers. Ground crayfish and uziza seeds are often used to add depth of flavor and aroma to the dish.

Overall, Nigerian Fisherman Soup is not only a culinary delight but also a reflection of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and culinary diversity.

Ingredients:

500g assorted fish (such as tilapia, catfish, or any other firm white fish)

200g prawns

200g periwinkle (optional)

2 cups fish stock or water

2 cups palm oil

2 medium onions, finely chopped

3-4 cloves garlic, minced

2-3 scotch bonnet peppers (adjust to taste), finely chopped

2 tablespoons ground crayfish

2 tablespoons ground uziza seeds or substitute with ground black pepper

2 cups chopped spinach or bitter leaf (substitute with kale or collard greens if not available)

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Clean and prepare the fish by removing scales, gutting, and cutting into bite-sized pieces. Peel and devein the prawns if necessary.

In a large pot, heat the palm oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and garlic, and sauté until softened, about 3-4 minutes.

Add the chopped scotch bonnet peppers and ground crayfish to the pot, and cook for another 2-3 minutes.

Pour in the fish stock or water and bring to a simmer.

Add the assorted fish pieces to the pot and simmer for about 5 minutes.

Add the prawns and periwinkle to the pot, and continue to simmer for another 5-7 minutes, or until the seafood is cooked through.

Stir in the chopped spinach or bitter leaf and ground uziza seeds, and simmer for an additional 2-3 minutes.

Season with salt to taste.

Serve the Fisherman Soup hot with your choice of side dish, such as boiled yam, plantains, or rice.

Enjoy your delicious Nigerian Fisherman Soup!