Exercise Caution; As the Minor Disagreement with Your Partner May Lead to a Major Conflict -A Review of Emike Oyemade’s Dealing with Malice in Marriage

Author: Emike Oyemade

Publisher: Jotham Publishing

Year of Publication: 2023

Number of Pages: 74

Category: Self-Help

The book “Dealing with Malice in Marriage” digs into the unexpected challenges that many couples face, like disagreements and lingering resentment toward their partners. It talks about this reality in the context of the initial infatuation that usually marks the early stages of romantic relationships.

Emike Oyemade, the author, talking about common marriage experiences, acknowledges that you’ll definitely hit a few bumps in the road. But what makes her book stand out is its unique perspective, firmly stating that despite these expected challenges, they don’t have to turn into a full-blown grudge.

Read also: How to avoid a wrong choice for marriage

The book emphasizes the author’s positive outlook, suggesting that with the right insights and strategies, couples can handle the ups and downs of marriage without letting them turn into long-lasting and harmful hostilities. At the beginning, the author defines malice, especially for readers who might not fully understand the term. As you get into the content, you start discovering seemingly small issues that could potentially turn into conflicts, making this book very informative.

If you’re not married yet, count yourself lucky—this book equips you with the skills to handle conflicts, especially dealing with malice, before jumping into marriage.

The author gives practical steps for handling malice in your marriage, but it’s more than just tips; she urges her readers to take charge of their marriages, advising them like a supportive older sister.

As you read on, you realize you and your partner aren’t alone, as the author shares stories of various couples facing conflicts in their marriages. She provides down-to-earth advice, drawing on her experience as a counselor who’s probably seen many couples and understands their marriage challenges. Her approach is empathetic, recognizing and addressing the feelings of her readers.

Read also: Afraid of marriage? Do these instead

The author doesn’t leave you hanging; instead, she guides you on how to fix things if you’re unsure about your next steps. She gently advises her readers not to be passive but to actively take control of their marriages for success. It’s clear this concise yet impactful book isn’t just meant for personal possession; instead, it should also be obtained for friends who are eager to improve their marriages.

In conclusion, the author stresses that it’s possible to be in love and still have minor conflicts. However, there are different levels of malice, and this book can help you recognize the early stages when you or your partner might be tempted to start trouble, letting you avoid it altogether.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: [email protected] Social: @tiipreeofficial