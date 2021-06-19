The Significance of June 12, 2021

June 12, like any other day, was a normal day, up until June 6, 2018, when it was declared to be the new democracy day replacing May 29 which had always been celebrated as democracy day in previous years. Nonetheless, it is not the day when the event is celebrated that matters, but rather what that day symbolizes.

Democracy day in Nigeria has recently become a routine of parades and speeches, reminding us of the sacrifices of our heroes’ past and the transitioning to the longest civilian government the country has experienced in 1999. It is however worthy of note that June 12 was formerly celebrated as ‘Abiola Day’ in some southwestern states of Nigeria, before it was declared as the new democracy day on June 6, 2018, by the President Buhari-Led Federal Government.

June 12 symbolizes much more than what May 29 stood for; it commemorates what is adjudged to this day to be Nigeria’s freest democratic election. For the first time, the “coconut head” generation will relate better with the June 12 struggles due to their involvement in the End SARS protests. This involvement will be instrumental in making them, and indeed the older generation connects better with June 12. June 12 and its victories came with “Sorrow, Tears, and Blood” and it’s safe to safe that our democracy didn’t come through a bloodless negotiation.

Read Also: June 12: Non-violent protest unfolds in Edo

The aftermath of the June 12 struggles was the realization of the technocrats, activists and civil societies on the need to get involved in politics and governance. Not only did it awaken the consciousness of the civilians, it also woke the military men on the need to drop guns at the barricade and have their names on the ballot.

More than ever, the mood and consciousness is high. The highest voting population in the country- the youths, are beating the drums of war. This time, however, it’s by the awareness campaigns going on by different bodies like ‘I Sabi Vote’, ‘Voters Edu’, ‘Raising New Voices’ amongst a host of others. These bodies are keen on educating the Nigerian populace on the need for political involvement and participation. With the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the commencement of Voters’ Registration would start on the 28th of June, you’ll agree that the mood is indeed high.

Looking at the factors being put in place by INEC, there are certain expectations that assure us that although it took us 28 years to get here as a nation, we’re actually close to effecting change. For the first time ever, there’s going to be an online process for the Continuous Voters’ Registration. This alone should indeed spark an electoral revolution as the youthful populace run their affairs mostly online. These are some of the factors that show that Nigeria is lining up for some electoral revolution. With some other electoral reforms, we might be set to actually reap the rewards of the June 12 struggles as a whole.

In conclusion, the June 12 struggles shunned tribal, religious, and age differences. It was one that brought everyone together and in the spirit of actually effecting change, one must work on these factors. Let’s hang on, the salvation of the country is indeed near and it takes our individual, yet collective efforts.

Abass Oyeyemi is a social commentator and Lead Director of Reaching Minds Foundation, an organization poised to eradicate period poverty and other forms of poverty with much focus on prisons, IDP camps, slums, and rural areas. He can be reached via oyeyemiabass@yahoo.com