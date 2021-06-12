June 12: Non-violent protest unfolds in Edo

Amid tight security, protesters in Edo State on Saturday joined Nigerians across the country to seek good governance and sustainable democracy.

The protest, which commenced at 10 am, lasted for more than two hours and disrupted the free flow of human and vehicular movements around king’s square, the airport road, and its environs.

Aggrieved about the current challenges bedeviling the nation, the protesters, under the aegis of a coalition of civil society organisations, students, and other concerned Nigerians, marched around the city center, chanting pro-democracy songs and submitted a petition to the Edo State government.

The protesters carrying placards with various inscriptions such as, “Stop capitalism, 22 years after, we are back on the streets fighting for democracy, respect human rights, enough is enough, a walk for freedom”, urged those in power to rise up and ensure democracy continue to exist for the interest of freedom of speech.

Abraham Oviawe, a spokesperson of the civil society organizations, said 22 years after the nation transited to democratic rule, the country is still wallowing in poverty.

According to him, more than two decades after, there is still a disparity between the rich and the poor; there is still hunger in the land due to the exorbitant price of food items, the unemployment rate keeps rising and insecurities continue to threaten livelihood.

Oviawe said: “22 years after, we are still advocating. Today, as we speak, freedom of speech is there but freedom after speech is lacking. We ask that freedom after speech and open space for engagement between the citizens and the government.

He pleaded with the Edo State government to find a lasting solution to the crisis in the Statehouse of Assembly, saying it is time for the state to be united across all arms of government for the benefit of the people.

Another protester, Kelly Osunbor said, “We are trying to cry to the world that what we practice in Nigeria is far from the norms and rudiments of democracy. It is far away from what is being practiced elsewhere.

Receiving the protesters at the government house, Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of Edo State, lends his voice to the cause, saying that “democracy must continue to exist to the extent we have freedom of speech.

Shaibu, while commending the protesters for channeling their grievances peacefully, clamored for the removal of a bicameral legislature to reduce the cost of running governance.

On security, he advocated for state and community police, saying that the real policing is at the community level.

“I want to salute you in the name of our struggle. Today, we are on the streets protesting for good governance. We have agreed that the difference is freedom of speech.

“We will not waste our government money commissioning projects. We believe all these projects are given. So, we will use the time to put policies that will boost the growth of our economy and create employment opportunities for its teeming youths,” he added.

The deputy governor assured that their message would be conveyed to the governor.

Meanwhile, a combined team of security operatives, including the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Services (DSS), and the Edo State community vigilante network were on the ground to protect the protesters and ensure it wasn’t hijacked by hoodlums.