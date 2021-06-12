June 12: Lagos police chief tells ‘thugs’ to leave protesters alone

Chief superintendent of police (CSP), Saheed Olayinka Egbeyemi, has warned thugs stay away and refrain from attacking protesters in Lagos State.

Read Also: June 12: Police arrest, shoot gas canisters to disperse protesters

The police chief arrived at the protest ground in Ojota mid-afternoon with his team fully dressed as part of efforts to monitor the activities of protesters in the state.

“Don’t attack protesters,” he warned the hoodlums who came out of hiding immediately he was sighted. “Everyone has the right to peaceful protest,” he adds.

Thugs lurking around the Ojota Motor part had earlier disrupted the protest, telling protesters to vacate the venue.

They also manhandled a protester for filming their activities and seized his phone. This came after the protest which was successfully foiled by the joint effort of police and thugs was reignited by the appearance of a popular comedian known as Mr. Macaroni.

The comedian asked the president to resign if he could not perform. This angered the thugs who came out to attack him forcing him out of the scene shortly before the CSP arrived.