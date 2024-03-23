The Pride by Ojiudu connects top female leaders to support female empowerment

The Pride by Ojiudu Foundation hosted HER Power Brunch in Abuja recently, bringing together high-level female leaders from diverse industries and age demographics, creating an environment dedicated to fostering symbiotic relationships, networking, and collaboration.

HER Power Brunch provided a unique opportunity for women to connect, inspire, empower, elevate their influence, expand networks, and thrive in a community of powerful women.

Hosted by Model Mirabel Udeagha, the event themed “Fusion of Forces,” was graced by influential women leaders including Margery Chuba Okadigbo, the First Female NNPC Chairperson; Pamela Azinge, Chairman of the Industrial Arbitration Panel; Josephine Iyom Anenih, Former Minister of Women Affairs; Judy Melifonwu, Special Adviser to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Nabila Aguele, Founder of Fable Advisory; Doosuur Tilley Gyado, COO So.Media Solutions and Founder Small Business Big World; Kimberly Ledesma, Labour Attaché to the United States Embassy on Gender issues and the Political Section; and Umar, Head of Parents Relations at GreenPath Preparatory School.

Others include Weyinmi Eribo, Director General of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (WCCIMA); Winifred Isiche, Founder & CEO of BonitasTreats; Chee Okebalama, Renowned singer & Senior Private Client Advisor at Henley & Partners; Tshema Ede, Executive Director of Joint Funds for Human Rights Defense in Nigeria; Nkem Ubah, Deputy Manager of NPC; Ego Okadigbo, Public Policy Regulator; Mabel Adeteyi, Head of Brands & Marketing Communications at Wema Bank; Dr (Mrs) Obianuju Ugwuoke, CEO of Tulip Body Care; Tracy Okoro, CEO of Ventures Park; and Dr Uju Agomoh, Executive Director of Prisoners’ Rehabilitation & Welfare Action (PRAWA).

The women had the opportunity to speak on their experiences building successful careers and thriving in the home front. They spoke on their challenges, successes and lessons learnt over the years and emphasized the need to not just inspire and mentor the next generation of women but to also empower each other with a strong commitment to community.

HER Power Brunch was not just another meeting; it marked the beginning of a mentorship community for young girls, aligning with The Pride’s mission to empower future female leaders. As well as create a community of high achieving women to be able to lean on one another.

Jennifer Okeke-Ojiudu, the Host and Lead of The Pride Initiative, remarked, “As women, we need to know there are no limits to what we can achieve but it’s essential that we come together as one to shatter glass ceilings not just for ourselves but also to inspire, guide and empower the next generation of women, serving as a guiding light for each of them”

The event proudly sponsored by Winston Leather, Uncover Skin Care, and Stevechuks Photography was brought to an end with opportunities for the women to interact and connect with each other giving room to forming stronger relationships.

HER Power Brunch will be held quarterly, providing ongoing support and empowerment for women leaders and young girls.

The Pride is the Female-Focused Initiative of the Ojiudu Foundation. Committed to empowerment and development, The Pride expands its reach with a specialized division, aiming to empower young women and advocate for female inclusion and leadership.

Drawing inspiration from the strength of a lion’s pride, The Pride spotlights female leaders and molds young women into future leaders, fostering their growth and resilience in the face of challenges.