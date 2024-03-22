These 8  countries have female leaders running government

The rise of female leaders signals a significant milestone in the fight for gender equality. These women are reshaping political landscapes, emphasising the importance of gender inclusivity in governance. Their achievements inspire women globally to pursue leadership roles.

Here are the 8 women leaders governing in these countries.

Sandra Mason — President of Barbados

Dame Sandra Prunella Mason, Barbadian politician, lawyer, and diplomat, made history as Barbados’ first female President, transitioning the country to a republic on November 30, 2021. Her extensive career includes serving as a High Court judge, chairing the CARICOM commission, and becoming the first woman admitted to the bar in Barbados. She’s a symbol of progress in Caribbean politics and a trailblazer for gender equality.

Christine Kangaloo — President of Trinidad and Tobago

Christine Carla Kangaloo ORTT, Trinidadian politician, lawyer, and diplomat, made history as Trinidad and Tobago’s first female President on March 20, 2023. Before her presidency, she served as President of the Senate and held various ministerial positions. Kangaloo’s remarkable career underscores Trinidad and Tobago’s commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment in leadership.

Samia Suluhu Hassan — President of Tanzania

Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzanian politician, became the country’s first female President on March 19, 2021, following the passing of her predecessor. Before her presidency, she served as Vice-President from 2015 to 2021. With a background in public service, including ministerial roles in Zanzibar and as a Member of Parliament, Suluhu has implemented democratic reforms and addressed the COVID-19 pandemic. Her historic leadership inspires women across Africa to aspire to leadership roles.

Sahle-Work Zewde — President of Ethiopia

Sahle-Work Zewde, Ethiopian politician and diplomat, made history as Ethiopia’s first female President. Elected unanimously by the Federal Parliamentary Assembly on October 25, 2018, her journey began with studies in natural science in France. With an impressive diplomatic career, including ambassadorial roles in Senegal, Djibouti, France, and representation at UNESCO and the African Union, Sahle-Work advocates for inclusivity and empowerment in Ethiopian politics. Her presidency symbolizes progress and serves as inspiration for women across Africa.

Victoire Tomegah Dogbé — Prime Minister of Togo

Victoire Sidémého Dzidudu Dogbé Tomegah, Togolese politician, made history as Togo’s first female Prime Minister on September 28, 2020. Before her appointment, she held key ministerial positions focusing on grassroots development and youth empowerment. Victoire’s leadership embodies resilience and commitment to gender inclusivity, paving the way for women in government and highlighting Togo’s progress towards equality and empowerment.

Robinah Nabbanja — Prime Minister of Uganda

Robinah Sidémého Dzidudu Dogbé Tomegah, Ugandan educator and politician, made history as Uganda’s first female Prime Minister on June 21, 2021. Before her appointment, she held significant ministerial roles focusing on grassroots development and youth empowerment. Her leadership embodies resilience and progress, paving the way for women in government and highlighting Uganda’s commitment to gender equality and inclusivity.

Dina Boluarte — President of Peru

Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, Peruvian politician and lawyer, made history as Peru’s first female President on December 7, 2022. Before her presidency, she served as the first vice president and minister at the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion. Boluarte’s leadership inspires women in Peru and reflects the country’s progress toward gender equality in politics, despite facing challenges in a politically turbulent period. As Peru’s first female leader, she represents hope and progress, advocating for marginalized communities.

Võ Thị Ánh Xuân — Acting president of Vietnam

Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, the acting President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam since March 21, 2024, embodies resilience and commitment to public service. Rising through the ranks of the Communist Party of Vietnam, she was appointed as the first vice president, demonstrating her leadership abilities and dedication to the party’s principles. In her role, she navigates complex geopolitical dynamics while ensuring stability and progress within Vietnam.