The global push for gender equality, particularly in politics, has emphasized the importance of women’s representation in national parliaments. By prioritizing the inclusion and empowerment of women in political spheres, nations pave the way for more diverse and representative governance structures, fostering a more equitable society.

Despite significant progress, achieving gender parity remains a challenge in many countries. However, shining examples exist of nations that have made remarkable strides.

In this context, “seats in national parliament” refer to the composition of the lower chamber or the single chamber legislative system within each respective country.

According to the Inter-Parliamentary Union ( IPU ), here are the top 10 countries with remarkable female representation in national parliaments as of February 2024

Rwanda

Rwanda leads the world in female representation in national parliaments. With 49 out of 80 seats held by women, Rwanda has an impressive 61.3% representation. This achievement is a result of deliberate efforts by the Rwandan government to promote gender equality, including legislating for a minimum quota of women in parliament.

Cuba

Cuba follows closely with 55.7% of its parliamentary seats occupied by women. Out of 470 total seats, 262 are held by female legislators. This significant representation reflects Cuba’s commitment to gender equality and the active participation of women in political decision-making processes.

Nicaragua

In Nicaragua, women hold 53.9% of parliamentary seats, amounting to 49 out of 91 seats. This high level of representation underscores Nicaragua’s efforts to promote women’s empowerment and inclusion in politics, contributing to a more balanced and representative government.

Mexico

With 252 out of 500 seats occupied by women, Mexico stands at 50.4% female representation in its national parliament. Mexico’s progress in this area reflects ongoing efforts to address gender disparities in politics and create a more inclusive political landscape.

Andorra

Andorra boasts a 50% representation of women in its parliament, with 14 out of 28 seats held by female legislators. This achievement highlights Andorra’s commitment to gender equality and the active involvement of women in shaping legislative agendas and policies.

United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also achieves a 50% representation of women in its parliament, with 20 out of 40 seats held by female members. This progress reflects the UAE’s efforts to empower women politically and promote their participation in decision-making processes.

Iceland

Iceland, known for its strong commitment to gender equality, demonstrates a 47.6% representation of women in its parliament. Of 63 total seats, 30 are held by female legislators, reflecting Iceland’s ongoing efforts to advance women’s rights and ensure equal participation in politics.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica boasts a 47.4% representation of women in its national parliament, with 27 out of 57 seats held by female members. This achievement shows Costa Rica’s commitment to gender equality and the active participation of women in shaping the country’s political landscape.

Sweden

In Sweden, women occupy 46.7% of parliamentary seats, with 163 out of 349 seats held by female legislators. Sweden’s long-standing commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment is reflected in its high female representation in politics.

Bolivia

Bolivia rounds out the list with a 46.2% representation of women in its national parliament. Out of 130 total seats, 60 are held by female legislators, highlighting Bolivia’s efforts to promote gender equality and the active participation of women in politics.