Social expectations, stereotypes discourage women from entering male-dominated fields – Executive Director AfriLabs

Anna Ekeledo is the Executive Director of AfriLabs – a network organisation of over 400 technology and innovation hubs spread across 52 African countries and the diaspora; She leads the AfriLabs community to achieve its vision of a thriving innovation economy in Africa and heads a pan-African team to develop initiatives and build multi-stakeholder partnerships that support African innovation hubs and other stakeholders in raising high potential entrepreneurs that stimulate economic growth and social development in Africa. In this interview with IFEOMA OKEKE-KORIEOCHA, she speaks on how AfriLabs is working to address funding challenges and support women entrepreneurs as well as the future of women in the tech industry, amongst others.

Can you provide an overview of AfriLabs and its mission?

AfriLabs is a dynamic innovation-focused organization that has been active in empowering and building a community around innovation hubs and other stakeholders across various African countries since 2011. These hubs serve as physical co-working spaces, communities and dedicated offices, providing comprehensive training and invaluable support in areas such as business, legalities, and finance to African entrepreneurs, innovators, developers, and young individuals.

Through active involvement with these hubs and their communities, AfriLabs actively contributes to cultivating innovators and entrepreneurs, ultimately driving economic growth and social development throughout Africa.

Our mission at AfriLabs is to support innovation hubs in raising high-potential entrepreneurs in their communities who will then stimulate economic growth and social development across Africa. We achieve this mission through various means, including capacity building, financing, networking, policy advocacy, and providing insightful, reliable data. The big picture for us is a thriving innovation economy in Africa, powered by this same community.

AfriLabs equips stakeholders in the African Innovation Ecosystem with the essential skills and resources needed to drive sustainable development and growth within the continent’s burgeoning tech and innovation landscape through tailored training programs and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

In addition to empowering innovation, AfriLabs also plays a crucial role in research by providing a platform where developmental interventions are powered by relevant insights. This contributes to the transformative growth of the African continent.

We aim to foster collaboration and discovery, driving progress and sustainable development throughout the African innovation ecosystem with

insightful data from our vast and diverse community.

AfriLabs offers a dynamic array of programs and events that serve as a vibrant nexus for innovation across Africa. These initiatives create collaborative spaces and knowledge-sharing platforms, propelling startups and tech communities towards

accelerated growth and impactful networking.

Furthermore, AfriLabs provides specialized and strategic support to startups and entities within Africa’s innovation landscape. Our consulting services offer targeted assistance in areas like market assessment, enterprise expansion, and practical intelligence. These services empower stakeholders to adeptly navigate and thrive within the dynamic African market context.

Finally, AfriLabs is also dedicated to fostering a conducive environment for innovation across Africa by engaging with policymakers and stakeholders. Through strategic dialogue and evidence-based recommendations, AfriLabs shapes policies that

empower the innovation economy, driving sustainable growth and technological advancement throughout the continent.

Read also: Past speakers share their Inspiring Woman Series experience

How do you see the future of women in the tech industry?

The future of women in the tech industry in Africa holds great promise, but it also hinges on critical actions taken today. A 2020 study by Google and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) found that the digital economy could contribute US$180 billion (5.2 percent) to the continent’s GDP by 2025, and US$712 (8.5 percent) billion by 2050. As the digital sector continues to grow and contribute significantly to the continent’s GDP, there’s a need for inclusivity and gender equity.

A recent report by Disrupt Africa, sponsored by the RevUp Women Initiative, highlights the gender problem in African tech, particularly in leadership positions at startups. The report shows that of the 2,395 startups tracked, only 350 (14.6 percent) have at least one female co-founder, and 230 (9.6 percent) have a woman CEO. This data

indicates that African tech remains a male-dominated landscape, and there is a need for serious work to be done to achieve gender parity from a leadership perspective within the space. While there are increasingly more opportunities to

make the sector more welcoming and attractive to females, the data shows that there is still a long way to go.

I envision a future where women founders are empowered and supported, where they have equal opportunities to access capital, mentorship, and resources. This inclusivity will lead to more women taking on pivotal roles in the digital economy, whether on the boards of organizations or as vital members of engineering teams in startups. To realize this vision, it’s essential that we continue our work at AfriLabs in promoting gender diversity and ensuring that the tech industry in Africa becomes a place where both men and women can thrive and contribute to its immense potential. By fostering an environment of equality and empowerment, we can unlock the full potential of women in tech and ensure they are an integral part of Africa’s digital transformation journey.

What are some of Afrilabs 2024 plans, and how can these plans be supported?

Expanding the AfriLabs network is a key priority for the organisation, through this AfriLabs aims to build thriving innovation and digital economies across the continent, ultimately driving economic growth and social development. We want our community to be more diversified to include every stakeholder that is playing a role in strengthening the African Innovation Economy. The organization’s dynamic innovation-focused approach intensifies value, empowers, and builds a community

around innovation hubs and other stakeholders across all African countries, actively contributing to cultivating innovators and entrepreneurs.

In 2024, AfriLabs has ambitious plans to continue its mission of accelerating Africa’s prosperity. One of the key focuses is scaling our recently launched initiatives, such as AfriLabs Connect, a digital ecosystem engagement platform designed to

empower and transform the African innovation ecosystem. Additionally, the AfriLabs Connect Deal Room will play a crucial role in facilitating financing for innovative startups across various sectors in Africa.

Another important initiative, RevUp Women, will continue empowering early-stage women-led African startups and SMEs to overcome unique challenges they face. As part of our capacity building program, we also aim to improve the curriculum of AfriLabs Academy , an e-learning platform developed by AfriLabs for African Hub managers and staff, ESOs and other stakeholders.

To achieve these plans, collaboration and partnerships are vital. Interested stakeholders can contribute by participating in these initiatives, offering financial support, and sharing their expertise and resources. Furthermore, supporting the exploration of creative and tech intersections, policy development, and climate

change conversations will help steer the dialogues towards tangible interventions. By working together, the global community can play a pivotal role in accelerating Africa’s prosperity for all, aligning with AfriLabs’ overarching mission.

Read also: AfriLab, Visa Foundation move to support female tech entrepreneurs with $100,000

What advice would you offer to young entrepreneurs and innovators looking to make a difference in Africa’s tech ecosystem?

To young entrepreneurs and innovators seeking to make a difference in Africa’s tech ecosystem, I echo the wisdom of thinking big while starting small. Despite the challenges posed by the evolving policy landscape, it’s crucial to utilize the resources within your reach.

Emulate the experiences and lessons of those who’ve paved the way before you, continuously refining your path as you progress. Resilience is key; in the face of obstacles, staying informed and adaptable will be your greatest assets in effecting change.

The journey of effecting change in Africa’s tech ecosystem can be arduous, but it’s also filled with immense potential. Leverage your creativity, available data and conduct research which allows you to understand the local challenges and what can be done to surmount them. Identify opportunities, and be prepared to pivot and adapt as you gain experience and insights. Collaborate with like-minded individuals and organizations, as a collective effort can yield greater results and help navigate the complex policy environment. Identify strong mentors or innovation hubs around you which can help build out your ideas into viable businesses. By thinking big, starting small, staying informed, and showing unwavering resilience, you can contribute significantly to the advancement of tech innovation in Africa.

How is AfriLabs working to address funding challenges and support women entrepreneurs?

We are actively addressing the funding challenges faced by women entrepreneurs through our program, RevUp Women. Supported by the Visa Foundation and implemented in 10 Innovation Hubs across 10 African cities in 5 countries, this initiative is currently benefiting 500 women entrepreneurs. RevUp Women is designed to empower early-stage women-led startups and SMEs by providingtailored support to overcome the unique obstacles they encounter on their journey

to growth and success.

The program employs a range of strategies, including peer-to-peer learning and mentoring by female coaches, which align with AfriLabs’ broader inclusion strategy.

At the end of the pilot, we plan to provide funding of $10,000 to 10 women-owned

businesses through Catalytic Africa and establish five mentoring networks spanning the continent. Looking forward, AfriLabs aims to have a significant impact, with a vision to empower 50,000 women-led enterprises throughout Africa through training, mentoring, and capacity-building sessions.

Additionally, we aspire to create54 women mentoring networks, unlock $100 million worth of investment through Catalytic Africa and other investors, and generate 152,000 jobs across the continent,thus promoting the economic empowerment of women in the Africanentrepreneurial ecosystem.

What can you say is the major contribution for your career success?

Being solution-oriented with a strong focus on scale and leadership in whatever organization I worked in.

What are some of the hindrances or challenges stalling women from exploring the tech industry in Nigeria ?

Women in Nigeria and even across Africa face various hindrances when exploring the tech industry. Social expectations and gender stereotypes can discourage them from entering a male-dominated field.

Additionally, the lack of a support network, including role models and mentors, poses challenges. Balancing work and family life, as well as coping with the fear of failure, can further deter women from pursuing tech careers.

On the business side, limited access to markets, finance, technology, and networks can be significant obstacles. Unequal access to funding opportunities and technology infrastructure can impede their progress.

To promote women’s participation in the tech sector, it’s crucial to address these challenges by fostering a more inclusive environment, providing mentorship and training, and promoting gender diversity in the industry.

Why did you choose the tech industry as a woman to pitch your professional tent? Were there childhood and growing up experiences that made you choose the tech sector ?

While I may not have a personal interest in building a career in the technology industry, I recognize the ability of technology to drive economic growth and social development. I believe that technology can be a powerful enabler for positive change, and I am committed to leveraging it to drive progress across Africa by the strength of the AfriLabs community.