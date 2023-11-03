Past speakers share their Inspiring Woman Series experience

As we begin the countdown to Inspiring Woman Series 12 conference, some past speakers share their experiences and admonitions. Associate Editor, KEMI AJUMOBI writes.

MO ABUDU

CEO, EBONYLIFE GROUP

Over a decade ago, I had the privilege of participating as a guest speaker at Inspiring Woman Series, coordinated by Kemi Ajumobi. This event, conceived to support and empower women by giving them a platform to share their stories, has since left an indelible mark as a testament to Kemi’s enduring vision. In this evaluation report, I will highlight the key elements that made my experience as a speaker truly remarkable and memorable.

Organisational Excellence

One of the aspects that immediately struck me about the Inspiring Woman Series was the remarkable level of professionalism with which the event was organised. From start to finish, every detail was meticulously planned and executed. Timeliness was a hallmark of the event, the programme ran seamlessly, adhering to schedules and allowing attendees to make the most of their time.

Diverse and Insightful Speakers

The line-up of speakers was nothing short of impressive. The diversity in backgrounds, experiences, and expertise among the speakers added depth to the event. As a speaker myself, I was honoured to share the stage with so many accomplished women, each with a unique story to tell. The rich tapestry of voices made the event not only educational but also deeply inspirational.

Supportive and Engaged Audience

The audience, predominantly composed of women, was exceptionally engaging and encouraging. Their active participation and receptivity created an environment in which speakers felt valued and heard. It was evident that the attendees were genuinely eager to absorb the knowledge and wisdom being shared, making the experience all the more rewarding for speakers like myself.

Opportunities for Networking and Idea Exchange

One of the significant benefits of participating in the Inspiring Woman Series was the opportunity for networking and the exchange of ideas. The event brought together women from diverse fields and backgrounds, fostering connections that went beyond the event itself. It was heartening to see how conversations sparked during the event led to collaborations and partnerships that extended beyond the series.

Conclusion

Reflecting on my experience as a speaker at the Inspiring Woman Series, I can genuinely say that it left an indelible mark on me. Kemi Ajumobi’s unwavering commitment to empowering women through this platform has created a legacy that continues to inspire and uplift women from all walks of life. The professionalism, diverse speaker line-up, engaged audience, and opportunities for networking and idea exchange made this event a shining example of its kind. I am grateful to have been a part of this series, and I wholeheartedly commend it for its ongoing mission to empower and uplift women.

ADAEZE UDENSI (PhD)

Acting MD/CEO, Titan Trust Bank Limited

Women now find themselves in positions they never imagined. By sheer determination and tenacity, they have succeeded in getting to the top in every sector.

The banking sector once thought to be preserved only for men has in recent times, seen an avalanche of women sitting at board meetings and making great decisions.

Being a speaker at Inspiring Woman Series was a profound and humbling experience. It provided a platform to share my journey and insights with a diverse audience involving women from different backgrounds and sectors of the industry eager for empowerment and guidance.

I was able to connect with the attendees, which was incredible and rewarding. Sharing personal challenges and triumphs resonated deeply, fostering a sense of camaraderie among us. The exchange of ideas and stories was rich in highlighting the collective strength of women supporting one another. It was truly gratifying to witness the spark of inspiration in the audience that brought to bear the rousing impact shared experiences can have on individual growth and empowerment.

Moreover, the series allowed me to learn from fellow speakers, each with their unique journeys and perspectives. It reinforced the idea that there are endless ways to inspire and be inspired, and that we all have something valuable to contribute. Overall, being a part of this series was a reminder of the importance of representation and the power of storytelling. It reinforced my commitment to continue advocating for and uplifting women, knowing that each narrative has the potential to ignite a spark of transformation in others.

To all the remarkable women out there, I hope my story and career journey help you to remember that your potential is boundless and push for greater heights. Embrace your strengths, no matter how they manifest. Seek knowledge and never stop learning, for it empowers you to break barriers. Surround yourself with a supportive community that uplifts and celebrates your achievements. Be unapologetically authentic, for it is in embracing your true self that you inspire others to do the same. Remember, progress is a process, and every step forward, no matter how small, is a victory. You are capable, you are worthy, and you are enough.

STELLA FUBARA

Head Of Trade, NEOM

My experience as a speaker at the Inspiring Woman Conference was extraordinary. The conference gathered a predominantly professional black female audience, all eager to gain insights, inspiration, and empowerment. What made this event unique was the absence of traditional networking sessions, focusing instead on the power of collective knowledge and self-reflection.

In my speech, I emphasized the importance of opening doors for others, especially in industries where representation can be limited. I shared my personal journey and experiences, highlighting the pivotal roles that mentors and advocates played in my own career. By offering opportunities to others, we not only create more diverse and inclusive environments, but also foster a sense of community that uplifts all.

Empowering women and carving pathways for their success was a central theme. I spoke about the responsibilities we hold in our roles to champion inclusivity and equity. Whether through mentorship, sponsorship, or creating policies that support gender diversity, each of us possesses the ability to be a catalyst for change.

Another key topic was the idea of personal tribes. I emphasized the significance of surrounding oneself with a supportive network of individuals who share your goals and values. These tribes, often consisting of mentors, peers, and friends, serve as a source of encouragement, accountability, and guidance. They help propel you to the next level and create a nurturing environment for personal and professional growth.

My experience at the Inspiring Woman Conference was a testament to the power of sharing experiences, building networks, and nurturing the spirit of empowerment. The event underscored the notion that by uplifting each other, we can collectively break down barriers and inspire progress.

OSAYI ALILE

CEO, ACT FOUNDATION

The Inspiring Woman Series is an essential and timely initiative for women. It serves as a platform to highlight and celebrate the remarkable achievements and contributions of women from diverse backgrounds and fields. It does not only provide recognition and visibility to these women but also sends a powerful message to society, demonstrating that women can excel in any area they choose and that their stories deserve to be heard.

The series inspires young women and girls to pursue their dreams and break through barriers. It also underscores the importance of gender inclusivity in leadership roles. Every edition of the Inspiring Woman Series has provided opportunities for women from all walks of life to find role models and mentors who have faced and triumphed over similar challenges that they may be experiencing.

I remember vividly the 9th edition with myself and some amazing women, we discussed the importance of women breaking boundaries that may undermine self-actualisation and greatness. We highlighted the need to focus on one’s journey and break off any societal limitations or challenges. It was a great experience.

I encourage every woman from all works of life to attend this year’s edition. You are assured of inspiring conversations that empower you to become the best version of you and also assured of an opportunity to network with a great community of inspiring women excelling in their various industries.

PEARL UZOKWE

Former Director, Governance & Sustainability, Sahara Group

Attending Inspiring Woman Series is indeed a great gathering for women executives as it offers several advantages and provides valuable opportunities for professional and personal growth.

It is a place to network, as it brings together a diverse group of professionals, including executives, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and experts. Attending Inspiring Woman Series conference allows women to expand their professional network, connect with like-minded individuals, and build relationships that can lead to new business opportunities, collaborations, mentorship, and career advancement.

Inspiring Woman Series features successful women leaders and speakers who share their experiences, challenges, and success stories. These stories serve as a source of inspiration and motivation for attendees, helping them overcome barriers, build confidence, and pursue their goals with renewed vigor.

My conversation with Kemi Ajumobi on Inspiring Woman Series will remain etched as one of my most enjoyable and authentic interactions ever.

Considering the fact that my time on the platform was my first interaction with her, this says a lot about the person that she is!

Kemi has an undeniable and infectious passion for elevating the cause of women and that hits you as you spend anytime interacting with her.

She has a rare combination of sharp wit combined with the warmth of your girlfriend that makes a speaker let down their guard and let it all out. A gift that is not to be taken for granted.

I applaud you dear Kemi for your consistency, tenacity and determination to use your platform for the furtherance of the gender equity mission.

We see you and we celebrate you!