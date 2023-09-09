Slum2School’s Superhero Campaign: Uniting the globe to end education crisis in Africa

In Sub-Saharan Africa, it is estimated that 244 million children and youth between the ages of six and 18 worldwide were out of school in 2021, of which 118.5 million were girls and 125.5 million were boys.

Nigeria now has about 20 million out-of-school children, according to the latest global data on out-of-school children by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

According to the statistics, India, Nigeria and Pakistan have the highest figures for out-of-school children globally.

The figures in Nigeria have oscillated between 10.5 million and around 15 million for more than a decade, with the situation growing worse due to the degenerating security situation in the country.

In a bid to tackle the education crisis, Slum2School Africa unveiled its ‘Superhero Campaign,’ symbolizing hope and promise for Africa’s future.

‘The Superhero Campaign’ aims to support the education of 10 million children in underserved communities across Africa, within the next 10 years. The campaign is calling on individuals and corporations to join the Tribe of Superheroes who will support the education of children in need.

Speaking during his opening remarks, Patrick McMichael, CEO of Eat’N’Go Africa ( The parent company of Domino’s Pizza, Coldstone Creamery and Pinkberry Yoghurt in Africa ) reiterated the Quick Service Restaurant giant’s unwavering commitment to the campaign’s success, highlighting its potential impact on the targeted communities.

He expressed his belief that education is the most powerful tool for breaking the cycle of poverty and empowering future generations. “We see ourselves as superheroes with a mission to transform the lives of these children. Through education, we can provide them with the skills and knowledge they need to build a brighter future”, he said.

The event featured a cultural dance performance by the learners of Slum2School which was closely followed by a keynote address by Alero Otobo, CEO of Incubator Africa.

In her words “If Africa must take its rightful place globally, we must ensure every child gains a good education” Erika Mitchell, from Atlanta Board of Education, USA, initiated a call to join the tribe of Superheroes to support the education of millions of children in Africa.

During an engaging fire-side chat between Stephanie Busari, Senior Editor, CNN Africa, and Orondaam Otto, the guests got to hear firsthand both the current and future plans that Slum2School Africa has for the Superhero Campaign.

The presence of current learners, such as Maryam, who delivered an inspiring Learners Keynote address, added a special touch to this event. The evening’s pinnacle was marked by a spectacular fireworks display, symbolizing the promising future envisioned for 10 million uneducated African youth.

Nollywood actor Idia Aisien and MC Oscar Oyinsan masterfully steered the event, infusing it with their expertise and charisma. In attendance were notable figures like Owen Omogiafo, President, Transcorp

The launch of Slum2School Africa’s Superhero Campaign represents a decade-long commitment to transforming underprivileged children’s lives through education.

In essence, the unveiling of the Superheroes Campaign aimed at raising one million individuals and corporations in society to become champions/superheroes of the cause; It was a promise of hope and a brighter future for 10 million uneducated African youth.

As Otto Orondaam stated, “Guided by the unwavering support of our superheroes, we are steadfast in rewriting the destinies of countless children, granting them the invaluable gift of education and the opportunities they so richly deserve.”

Slum2School is a pioneering non-profit organization dedicated to providing quality education, healthcare support, and empowerment to children in underserved communities.