Seamfix partners Slum2School for early childhood transformational development

Seamfix, a technology provider in Nigeria, has announced a partnership with Slum2School to transform a dilapidated classroom into an early childhood development centre for children in the Tarkwa Bay area.

Almost an entire community of people were forced to relocate after a destructive event that took place at Tarkwa Bay in January 2020.

Omoye Oriaghan, head of corporate communications and partnerships at Slum2School Africa who spoke at the opening of the Early Childhood Development Center (ECDC), commented on the successes achieved by the group so far.

“The commissioning is a laudable initiative, and we are glad to partner with SeamFix. This was mentioned in reference to the success of the ECDC.

“The success of this project ensures that the children’s capacity for effective learning will be bolstered by a favourable educational setting,” Oriaghan said.

Frank Atube, the chief operating officer at Seamfix, in his address said that the company decided to get involved in corporate social responsibility in upgrading the lives of children in rural areas.

“We made the decision to get involved in the CSR initiative in collaboration with Slum2School so that we might contribute to the United Nations’ aims for the sustainable development of the world’s communities. Giving back to the community is ingrained in the culture of our company, and we are firm believers that everyone should have equal access to opportunities, just as they should have equal access to their own identities.

“As a direct consequence of this, we approach our undertaking with the utmost seriousness. Also, one of our goals at Seamfix is to foster future leaders all over the world. We believe that in order to be successful in this quest, we need to start with the younger generation,” he said.

Read also: Private school owners fault WAEC digital certificate initiative

The lives of children ages 1- 5 in the Tarkwa Bay region have been massively improved as a result of the innovation.

Prior to the innovation, the children’s classrooms and other learning spaces were wrecked, and they did not have access to sufficient educational resources. As a result, Seamfix decided that entering into this project cooperation with Slum2School was essential.

Slum2School, a non-profit volunteer-driven development organization is again through this project transforming society by empowering underserved children in slums and remote communities with quality education, entrepreneurial skills, and psychosocial support to enable them to realize their full potential.

Seamfix Limited stressed that its primary focus is on developing people, creating leaders, and providing seamless software solutions to businesses.

According to Slum2School officials, they believe that the beneficiaries of this Early Childhood Development Center project will exhibit a minimum of a 95 percent increase in their level of academic accomplishment as a direct result of the implementation of this project. They assured that their learning experience will be substantially improved as a result, as will their level of motivation.

Doris, a teacher at the Epiphany Nursey and Primary School says it will go a long way to encourage the teachers and students to learn and grow.