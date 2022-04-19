Leadway, Slum2School give access to free education to indigent children

Leadway Assurance Company Limited has partnered with Slum2School Africa to provide free and quality education to indigent children living in slums and remote communities in Nigeria.

The partnership, which is aimed at helping the United Nations realise its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Quality Education, will give N2.5 million worth of educational support covering tuition fees, school kits, and education materials to 50 students living in slums and remote communities in Lagos.

The initiative will also create opportunity for equipping children with critical skills through emotional intelligence training, mentorship sessions, and extra-curricular activities.

Olusakin Labeodan, group chief marketing officer, Leadway Holdings, said the partnership was aligns with Leadway’s overarching organisational objective which is to constantly create value and enhance the standard of living of people within and outside its communities.

According to Labeodan, Leadway is dedicated to improving lives and advancing social impact in the communities, particularly in underserved areas.

“This commitment has driven the organisation to partner with like-minded organisations to collectively actualise these objectives, leading to a more sustainable future for our children. We are deliberate about helping children in these communities gain access to quality education as a means to socio-economic emancipation,” he said.

Labeodan further said that Leadway understands that impacting the youth, is also a guaranteed investment in Nigeria’s economic growth, adding that employees of Leadway will be actively involved as volunteers to provide mentorship to the students.

Otto Orondaam, founder of Slum2School Africa, said the drive to reduce the number of out-of-school children living in hard-to-reach communities across Africa through the provision of quality education can be achieved through the contributions of individuals and organisations that are socially responsible.

“LeadWay has demonstrated that providing quality education to even the most vulnerable is central to their social concerns, and we value the impact of this partnership,” Orondaam said.