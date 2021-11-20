Slow Lagos Redefines Island Dining

Restaurants in Lagos have continuously proven their relevance and resilience with keeping up with regional and international dining trends. In more recent times, a select number of high-end restaurants have attracted international collaborations worthy of the spotlight, one of such locations is Slow Lagos.

Hidden and Nestled in Lagos’ Victoria Island, Slow is where elegance meets luxury combined with soothing ambience and world-renowned dishes that leave you wanting full satisfied. No wonder it’s called, Lagos’ most high-end restaurant.

To create lasting memories, Slow Lagos partnered with luxury island destination Soneva to host exclusive dinners aimed at highlighting the fundamental essence of both partners, which is a philosophy to take a breath, take life slow, and reconnect with nature and your palette.

Guests were treated to an immersive culinary experience with involved all 5 senses and evoked feelings of peace, serenity, and exclusivity. Present at the event were the founders of Slow Lagos who commented on the dinner partnership saying; “We’re incredibly pleased to partner with a destination that aligns with our philosophy. A philosophy centered around taking life slow and easy. We aim to continuously give our guests a taste of something unique. Soneva island’s long culture and tradition to enjoy life peacefully and reconnect with oneself and family. This is in line to what motivates us at Slow Lagos, to continuously provide excellent service”

Soneva is a rare gem that everyone needs to experience at least once in their lives. It is luxury without being uptight, which is in line with what luxury means to us. It’s disconnecting with the world and reconnecting with yourself, your loved ones. At Soneva we pride ourselves in ensuring that our guests are left with loving, lasting memories of comfort and luxury that stand the test of time” says Umesh Armanani, Ambassador to Soneva.

Three separate dinners were hosted on the 16th, 23rd, and 30th of September, and each event was graced by both media and professionals. The dinners aimed at showcasing the different islands of Soneva.

Located in the heart of the Maldives and some parts of Thailand, Soneva is the original luxury desert island hideaway in the Maldives. Soneva Fushi is the original luxury desert island hideaway in the Maldives’ Baa Atoll, which inspires the imagination with 63 luxury beachfront villas and eight Water Retreats, ranging in size from one to nine bedrooms.

It’s the perfect time to book your seasonal dinners and trips because it seems everyone wants to be in the Maldives and Slow Lagos is giving you a Maldivian experience through culinary masterpieces.

As your heart searches for the perfect local experience with international standards, let it direct you to Slow Lagos and their sweet taste, perfect bohemian approach to fine dining cuisine.

Make a reservation at slow today and you may experience the taste and ambience of the Maldives.