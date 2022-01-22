Shrimp avocado salad

Ingredients

1 cup cooked salad shrimp

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

⅓ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons chili sauce

salt to taste

2 avocados, halved lengthwise and pitted

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Bibb lettuce leaves

1 teaspoon paprika

sliced pimento peppers, for garnish

Instructions

Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium high.

Make the dressing. Combine the mayonnaise, celery leaves, 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro, 1 tablespoon water, 1/2 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper in a large bowl. Grate in the zest of 1 lime and squeeze in the juice.

Toss the shrimp with the vegetable oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper in a bowl. Arrange the shrimp on the grill and cook until pink and just firm, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to the bowl with the dressing; squeeze in the juice of the remaining 1/2 lime.

Add the sliced celery, avocados, salad mix and radishes to the bowl with the shrimp; toss to coat. Top with the remaining 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro.