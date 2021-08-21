How to Make Chicken wings at home

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, pressed

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

! tablespoon of paprika

1 teaspoon of baking powder

salt and ground black pepper to taste

10 chicken wings

Directions

Dry the wings well with paper towels. This is essential to getting a crispy coating.

Toss with dry spice rub. Combine the salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and baking powder in a small bowl. Then

sprinkle the seasoning over the wings, tossing to evenly coat.

Add the chicken wings; reseal and shake to coat. Arrange the chicken wings on a baking sheet.

Bake. Arrange wings, skin side up and bake, turning every 20 minutes until wings are crispy and browned. The total

cook time will depend on the size of the wings but may take up to 1 hour.

Toss in sauce. Remove from oven allow to rest for 5 minutes before tossing in desired sauce. Barbecue, sweet and sour or honey garlic

Enjoy ☺