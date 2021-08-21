How to Make Chicken wings at home

Ingredients
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 cloves garlic, pressed
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
! tablespoon of paprika
1 teaspoon of baking powder
salt and ground black pepper to taste
10 chicken wings
Directions
Dry the wings well with paper towels. This is essential to getting a crispy coating.
Toss with dry spice rub. Combine the salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and baking powder in a small bowl. Then
sprinkle the seasoning over the wings, tossing to evenly coat.
Add the chicken wings; reseal and shake to coat. Arrange the chicken wings on a baking sheet.
Bake. Arrange wings, skin side up and bake, turning every 20 minutes until wings are crispy and browned. The total
cook time will depend on the size of the wings but may take up to 1 hour.
Toss in sauce. Remove from oven allow to rest for 5 minutes before tossing in desired sauce. Barbecue, sweet and sour or honey garlic
Enjoy ☺